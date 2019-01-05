NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Updated Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Wild Card

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NFL playoffs started on Saturday, as two teams notched victories to advance past the wild-card round. The Indianapolis Colts beat the Houston Texans, 21-7. Then, the Dallas Cowboys held on to beat the Seattle Seahawks, 24-22.

The Colts carried over momentum from their strong finish to the regular season, as they've now won 10 of their last 11 games. Andrew Luck passed for 222 yards and two touchdowns, while Marlon Mack rushed for 148 yards and a score.

Indianapolis scored all three of its touchdowns in the first half. Houston didn't score until Deshaun Watson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Keke Coutee with 10:57 to go in the fourth quarter.

This was the second time in less than a month that the Colts went to NRG Stadium in Houston and beat the Texans. They also won, 24-21, on Dec. 9.

"Right now it's all about the team that's hot," Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said, according to ESPN.com. "The team that gets hot makes a lot of noise in the playoffs."

It was Indianapolis' first playoff win since the 2014 season, which was also the last time it made the postseason.

The Colts, who are the No. 6 seed, advance to play the No. 1-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round next Saturday.

In the NFC matchup, the Cowboys took control in the fourth quarter. They took a 17-14 lead on an Ezekiel Elliott 1-yard touchdown run. Then, a Dak Prescott 1-yard touchdown run pushed Dallas' lead to 24-14 with 2:08 to go.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Elliott totaled 137 yards on the ground, while Prescott passed for 226 yards and a touchdown in addition to his rushing score.

The Cowboys will play either the New Orleans Saints or the Los Angeles Rams in the second round, depending on the outcome of Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas hasn't made it past the Divisional Round since the 1995 season, when it last won the Super Bowl. The Cowboys have lost in the Divisional Round each of the previous four times they made the playoffs, dating back to 2007.

Sunday's Wild-Card Schedule

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore Ravens, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Chicago Bears, 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC

Divisional Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 12

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

No. 3 Chicago Bears or No. 4 Dallas Cowboys at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, Jan. 13

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers or No. 4 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 4 Dallas Cowboys or No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 1 New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Where to Watch: NFL playoff games, studio shows and more are available through fuboTV.

Sunday Wild-Card Preview

Two more teams will advance to the Divisional Round on Sunday.

First, the AFC North-champion Baltimore Ravens will host the Los Angeles Chargers. It's the second time in three weeks that these teams will play, as the Ravens beat the Chargers in Los Angeles, 22-10, on Dec. 22.

Baltimore is 6-1 since Lamar Jackson became its starting quarterback. The rookie will be making his postseason debut.

Los Angeles is seeking only its second playoff win since the start of the 2009 season. The Chargers have only made the postseason twice since 2010, and this is the first time they're in the playoffs since they relocated to Los Angeles in 2017.

In Sunday's late matchup, the Chicago Bears will try to fend off the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Chicago won 12 games during the regular season, its most since winning 13 in 2006. The Bears won their first NFC North title since 2010, which was also the last time they had made the playoffs.

For the second straight year, the Eagles will rely on backup quarterback Nick Foles to open the postseason. Last year, he led them to their first Super Bowl championship in team history.