Shareece Wright: 'Disrespectful' T.Y. Hilton Clown Mask Pissed Texans Off

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Houston Texans cornerback Shareece Wright said Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton's clown mask, which he wore before the AFC South rivals' wild-card matchup on Saturday, was "disrespectful."

Aaron Reiss of The Athletic provided the quotes:

Some context is needed, as you don't see players walk into locker rooms wearing clown masks every day.

The Colts beat the Texans 24-21 on the road in December, and Hilton caught nine passes for 199 yards to continue his dominant career at Houston.

After the game, Hilton called NRG Stadium his "second home."

On Thursday, Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph provided a retort in advance of hosting Hilton and the Colts for the wild-card game. "Nah, man, that [remark is] for clowns," Joseph told reporters. "That's for TV. That's what they do. You put something in their face, anybody can say it."

Hilton provided a counterpunch with the clown mask:

Hilton caught three passes for 63 yards on the game-opening drive and finished with five receptions for 85 yards. While those aren't dominant numbers, his team got the last laugh thanks to a 21-7 win.