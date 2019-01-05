Iowa State Stuns No. 5 Kansas Behind 24 Points from Marial Shayok

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Iowa State Cyclones made an early statement in Big 12 play by taking down the fifth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 77-60 at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

Iowa State senior Marial Shayok led the upset charge with 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

