Christian Pulisic Says Maurizio Sarri Style of Play Attracted Him to Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic has said Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri's tactics helped in his decision to move to Stamford Bridge.

The United States international agreed to a £58 million switch to the Premier League on Wednesday but will remain in the Bundesliga until the end of the season.

According to ESPN's Raphael Honigstein, the 20-year-old expressed his approval of Chelsea's current brand of play on Saturday, with the Italian manager arriving after three years with Napoli.

"I've seen their style of play," said Pulisic "I've always appreciated how they've played football, and it's really nice how they play now, with their new coach. It fits me very well."

The attacker was speaking at a BVB training camp in Marbella, Spain. Pulisic has been one of German football's most exciting talents, with the Pennsylvania-born player impressing in different positions across the field.

Per Honigstein, the American added it is his "big dream" to play in England but hopes he can win a starting role for BVB in the months ahead.

Pulisic said:

"I went through a few tough injuries at the beginning of the season. Players came in and did extremely well. But I think [going to Chelsea] would have been my decision either way, as I've wanted this for a long time. ...

"My head is more clear. People know my decision and I hope they will understand it, and also understand that I really want to be here for the rest of the season, 100 per cent. I'm not just here to finish up my time, just like any other player in the world I will have to fight for my position. I want to play and help to make it a real special year for Dortmund."

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta gave his approval of the attacker's capture:

The Blues defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, but Sarri's team struggled before Eden Hazard entered from the bench.

Chelsea lack creativity without the Belgian, and it is clear to see why the club wanted to add a player with Pulisic's potential and ability.

As Hazard's long-term future continues to fuel speculation, Chelsea might have already signed the Belgian's replacement.

Pulisic is not yet in Hazard's class bracket, but he could develop into one of the best players in the world over the next five years.

Chelsea must also target a new striker, with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud unable to add the fear factor needed at the point of the attack.

Morata scored both goals against Forest but appeared melancholy as he was substituted in the second half.

The Spain international failed to celebrate his second goal after missing an easy finish just moments before. His body language suggests he is feeling the pressure at the Bridge.