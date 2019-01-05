LaMelo Ball Scores 14 Points in Spire's Win over Trinity at Mustang Madness

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball dropped 14 points while leading Spire Institute to an 89-69 victory over Trinity International (Nevada) at the Mustang Madness in Paducah, Kentucky, on Saturday.

While Ball has been accustomed to putting up big numbers (like 24 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds and four steals on Friday), this was a game in which he did not have to do much. Spire jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening minutes and never looked back—and all without its star player lighting up the scoreboard.

Ball didn't record his first points of the day until he hit a three in the corner midway through the first half. He was able to follow that up moments later by going up and throwing down an alley-oop with one hand to give him five quick points.

Even with a relatively quiet first half from Ball, Spire still took a 45-23 lead into the locker rooms.

It didn't take long for Ball to get on the board in the second half, though, as he followed up a missed layup by slamming home the rebound to help silence a mini-rally put together by Trinity.

Per Overtime, Ball finished the game with eight assists and eight rebounds to go along with his 14 points:

The 17-year-old attempted to show off his range a few times throughout the game by pulling up from well beyond the arc, but he was only able to convert two of his attempts from three.

Ball finished the game with relatively modest numbers, but with him leading the way, Spire was able to cruise to victory behind its fast-paced offense.