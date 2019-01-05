Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Believes Alexis Sanchez Hamstring Injury Is Not Serious

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he thinks Alexis Sanchez's latest injury is not serious after the forward was substituted against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.

United won the third-round match 2-0 on Saturday, with Sanchez's impressive performance including an assist for Romelu Lukaku on the team's second goal.

However, the Chilean superstar limped off in the second half, feeling his hamstring as he asked to be replaced.

According to Mark Critchley of The Independent, Solskjaer told reporters:

"Hopefully [he's] OK. He was feeling his hamstring but he should have told me one minute before because I made two subs. Hopefully he'll be OK for next weekend. I think maybe he's happy that he got through 60 minutes. Hopefully he won't be too bad. He's been out a month now, he's had 20 minutes against Newcastle, half an hour maybe. Now he's had 60 minutes, so it's about building up again."

Sanchez and Lukaku were paired as Solskjaer rang the changes, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial placed on the bench, and the Chilean improved his record in the FA Cup:

United jetted off for warm-weather training in Dubai after the victory, with Sanchez included in the traveling party.

The club's next match is against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on January 13, and Solskjaer will be hopeful Sanchez will be able to play some part after his contribution against Reading.