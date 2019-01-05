Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Eastern Conference's two best teams will square off in Milwaukee on Saturday night, when the Bucks (27-10) host the Toronto Raptors (28-12) as home favorites at sportsbooks.

Milwaukee is riding a five-game winning streak into this matchup, while Toronto is coming off an embarrassing 125-107 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Why the Raptors Can Cover the Spread

The Raptors have lost two games or more in a row just three times this season and only once in consecutive road matchups. Thursday's loss at San Antonio was an emotional return for Kawhi Leonard that saw his old team motivated to beat him, and it showed throughout the game.

But Toronto had won its previous game 122-116 over the Utah Jazz at home, with Leonard going off for a career-high 45 points to cover the spread as a 1.5-point favorite. The Raptors will be primed to rebound in this spot.

Why the Bucks Can Cover the Spread

The Bucks have won the past three meetings in the series both straight up and against the spread, including a 104-99 upset victory at Toronto as a five-point road underdog on December 9.

The Bucks saw four starters score in double figures in that win, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo with 19 points. During Milwaukee's current winning streak, the team has covered the spread in each of the five games and won all of them by double digits, with the past four coming at home.

Smart Betting Pick

These are clearly the East's top two teams this season, and bragging rights will be on the line, with the Bucks trying to win their fourth straight game over the Raptors and already 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS in their past six back-to-back situations.

Milwaukee is in much better form and has been an excellent team at home, going 18-3 SU and 14-6-1 ATS. Toronto is 13-8 SU on the road but 8-12-1 ATS and has also failed to cover five of six overall along with eight of 10. Leonard will have a difficult time getting over what happened versus the Spurs too, so bet on the Bucks to come through and extend their winning streak with another cover.

NBA Betting Trends

Toronto is 1-5 ATS in its past six games.

Milwaukee is 5-0 ATS in its past five games.

The total has gone under in 11 of Milwaukee's past 15 games.

