Clemson Tigers vs. Duke Blue Devils: Odds, College Basketball Betting Pick

The top-ranked Duke Blue Devils (11-1) will look to extend their winning streak to seven games Saturday, when they host the Clemson Tigers (10-3) as huge home favorites at sportsbooks in the ACC opener for both schools.

The Blue Devils have gone 5-1 against the spread during their six-game winning streak, winning all of them by 11 points or more.

College basketball point spread: The Blue Devils opened as 17.5-point favorites; the total is at 151.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.



College basketball betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 85.0-62.6 Blue Devils.

Why the Tigers Can Cover the Spread

The Tigers are riding a four-game winning streak, with their most recent loss coming to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on December 8. That was their third loss in four games, and they have won their past three in dominant fashion by an average of 18 points to cover the spread each time.

The return of senior guard Marcquise Reed from a knee injury has been the key in Clemson's past two games, as he has averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists and played 30 minutes or more in both of them.

Why the Blue Devils Can Cover the Spread

Duke has not played since picking up a 69-58 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on December 20 at Madison Square Garden. In that game, the Blue Devils rallied from an early deficit by outscoring the Red Raiders 41-29 in the second half, with freshman phenom Zion Williamson finishing with 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out.

They overcame a poor shooting performance overall (38.3 percent) and made only 3-of-20 from three-point range but still managed to cover the spread as 9.5-point favorites. The lone game Duke has not covered during its winning streak was an 84-54 rout of the Hartford Hawks as a 38.5-point favorite on December 5.

Smart Betting Pick

The Blue Devils have won 10 of the past 12 meetings with the Tigers straight up, dating back to 2010. But Clemson has gone 4-3 ATS in the past seven, staying within double digits in the previous four.

Duke was starting to play like a well-oiled machine prior to the holiday break, but the time off could be the difference. The Tigers have played twice since the Blue Devils' most recent game, which will help them cover the big spread here.

College Basketball Betting Trends

Clemson is 4-9 ATS in its past 13 games.

Duke is 5-1 ATS in its past six games.

Duke is 5-1 ATS in its past six games at home.

