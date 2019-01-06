Wolves vs. Liverpool: FA Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Liverpool will be in action on Monday, as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup's third round.

The Reds got unlucky with their draw, as they face a solid Premier League side at such an early stage in the tournament. OddsChecker has them as the 17-20 favourites to advance, while Wolves come in at 7-2. A draw carries odds of 14-5.

BBC (UK) will provide full coverage and live streaming options, while American fans can stream the contest via ESPN+. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET.

Rest for the Reds?

Liverpool's unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign finally came to an end in their last outing, as defending champions Manchester City ran out to a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium to decrease the gap at the top of the standings.

With just four points separating the two the Reds are in for a serious fight in the second half of the season. Add to that a UEFA Champions League draw against Bayern Munich, who ended the first half of the season on fire, and Liverpool suddenly have a lot on their plate.

Monday's fixture could be the perfect opportunity for manager Jurgen Klopp to rest some of his key men. According to sportswriter Chris Bascombe there are indications he plans on doing just that:

The FA Cup should not be a top priority for the Reds given their strong Premier League form and desire to win that trophy. A visit to Brighton & Hove on Saturday could prove risky, so it might be a good idea to focus on that match instead.

WhoScored.com does expect Klopp to stick with Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren at the back, with injuries limiting his options.

Wolves have won just one of their last four Premier League outings and sit well behind the top teams in the race for a European ticket. They are far more likely to focus on the FA Cup and received a major boost with the return of star forward Diogo Jota, who is on pace to start:

The likes of Daniel Sturridge and Simon Mignolet have impressed during their limited opportunities this season, and even if Klopp rotates his squad, the Reds have a solid chance of advancing. Wolves have an excellent team, however, and this could be a cracking game.

Prediction: Wolves 2-3 Liverpool.