14 Most Likely Surprise Entrants at WWE Royal Rumble 2019

14 Most Likely Surprise Entrants at WWE Royal Rumble 2019January 9, 2019
One of the most exciting aspects of the Royal Rumble is the anticipation of who is coming out next, knowing it could be practically anybody, even if they aren't currently an active member of the roster.
Every year, a handful of legends, former stars, new signings, Superstars from other brands like NXT and more shock the WWE Universe by entering the fray and trying their best to earn a title shot at WrestleMania.
By sheer nature of being a surprise, we as fans are never given advance notice of who might be popping up and which wrestlers are just baseless rumors, but with some educated guesswork and speculation, we can sometimes predict who might be in the running for an appearance.
With all that in mind, let's take a look at a few of the most likely candidates to be surprise entrants in the 2019 Royal Rumble matches.
The Recent NXT Call-Ups: EC3, Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross
It isn't much of a surprise if these men and women are being promoted to the main roster, but they haven't exactly done anything yet, nor are they confirmed for spots in the match.
In fact, Lacey Evans and EC3 only wrestled on Main Event this week, rather than Raw, so that already speaks to how they're outsiders and their inclusion in the Royal Rumble would be surprising.
Noticeably absent from the list above, though, is Heavy Machinery, but with good reason.
Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight could very well appear in the Royal Rumble, but their focus is going to be on the tag team division, not as singles competitors. It makes sense to keep them out of the loop and give those two spots to two other singles stars.
The same can't be said for the other four former-NXT Superstars as they're all going to be featured in plans differently.
Lars Sullivan is undoubtedly going to be a pet project that is given a lot of attention and the only reason he might skip the Royal Rumble is if WWE wishes to keep him undefeated, so he can avoid being eliminated.
However, if Braun Strowman is lucky enough to dethrone Brock Lesnar, Sullivan could actually even be a frontrunner to win the Royal Rumble and challenge Strowman for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. It's at least food for thought to have The Freak against The Monster Among Men.
EC3 may not get the same giant push as Sullivan, but he should still be put in a decent midcard role and if he were excluded from the Royal Rumble, it would preemptively stunt his growth.
When it comes to Evans and Nikki Cross, there should be no doubt of their involvement in the Women's Royal Rumble as the numbers are on their side.
Ignoring the Raw and SmackDown women's champions and their challengers from the equation, that leaves 26 women on the two main brands to pick from for the 30 spots, counting Evans and Cross.
That's plenty of room for those final four spots to be made up of some surprising returning legends and former stars while giving these two newcomers a chance to make a mark.
Trish Stratus and Lita
Trish Stratus and Lita are two of the biggest legends in the history of women's wrestling. It should be a given that they will be in the Royal Rumble.
Both competed in last year's match and have wrestled since then at Evolution, so they're clearly game for making sporadic appearances.
If there is a limited amount of spots for stars of the past to return, these two have priority treatment above essentially all other possible names.
This is not just due to their popularity, but also the strong likelihood they will be in contention to crown the new women's tag team champions.
With so many teases of a match between those two against Bayley and Sasha Banks, possibly at WrestleMania 35, seeing them have a confrontation in the Royal Rumble could really spark that feud.
Ricochet
Last year, Andrade "Cien" Almas and Adam Cole were in the Royal Rumble despite the former being NXT champion at the time and the latter not even making it to the main roster in 2018.
That set a precedent that the talent from NXT who make appearances in Royal Rumble matches don't need to follow the pattern of previous years, where people like Rusev went to Raw or SmackDown shortly after and weren't holding titles at the time.
Of course, the title may not be a factor, as there is a strong chance Johnny Gargano defeats Ricochet and takes it from him at TakeOver: Phoenix the night before Royal Rumble, freeing him up entirely.
With this in mind, WWE may even want to specifically showcase Ricochet as someone to wow the audience with his athleticism and bring more attention to NXT as a whole and to him specifically in preparation for a call-up.
He's one of the more prominent members of the roster who would certainly get a big pop if his music hit and he could even steal the show by saving himself from an elimination, similar to what Kofi Kingston has taken to do the past bunch of years.
If WWE is looking for someone to come in and make a fast impact, Ricochet could be the best person for the job.
Shayna Baszler
Last year, the current NXT women's champion Ember Moon found her way into the Royal Rumble match. This year, the same thing may happen with Shayna Baszler with or without the title.
She is sure to make a big splash on the main roster somewhere down the line as the second-most dominant member of The Four Hoursewomen alongside Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.
Since some fans don't watch NXT and may have even missed Evolution, a spot in the Royal Rumble would be a good way to feature her and get audiences acquainted with her before she's called up and even tease the idea that she could be champion or Raw or SmackDown in 2019.
Her opponent at TakeOver: Phoenix, Bianca Belair, is undefeated. This sets her up for either continuing her dominance and winning the title from Baszler or having her streak end, save for something like a count out or disqualification victory.
If Belair takes the belt from Baszler, WWE might want The Queen of Spades to turn her momentum right around and go straight to the main roster in the Royal Rumble to avoid having nothing else of prominence to do in NXT anymore.
It's a long shot, as there's more of a chance Baszler retains the title and sticks around in NXT long enough to help Duke and Shafir along, even at the expense of Belair, but she's someone worth keeping an eye on.
Aleister Black
Depending on how things play out at TakeOver: Phoenix, Aleister Black could either recapture the NXT Championship, wrestle his last match on the brand before leaving for greener pastures, or do nothing at all of consequence and stay where he's at for a few more months.
The recent call-ups might be enough in WWE's mind to hold off on bringing anybody else onto the main roster for a while, which may keep Black from doing anything outside of NXT for the time being.
However, that doesn't necessarily stop him from giving people a taste of what he has to offer so people are acquainted with him before he's inevitably called up to the main roster sometime in 2019.
There isn't much of anything left for him to do on the developmental brand and his feud with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa seems to be at its end, so Royal Rumble could be the perfect time for him to move on.
Roman Reigns
None of us are privy to how The Big Dog's leukemia treatment is going and how long he'll be out of action, when his return will be and all that surrounds that situation.
But rest assured, if there is absolutely any way Roman Reigns can make it to Royal Rumble, he's going to not just be in the match, but win it.
Royal Rumble is a time where plenty of people have made miraculous returns from injury and other medical issues, like John Cena's 2008 win and Edge's in 2010.
After announcing his illness, Reigns finally received the fan admiration WWE has been seeking for years. There is no way they won't want to capitalize on that to make him the hero in the company.
With the Universal Championship back in the hands of Brock Lesnar and missing from the limelight just as it always is, WWE could very well be hoping to have Reigns fight him for the third time at WrestleMania (their ninth time on opposite ends of the same match) and repeat the savior story they've told many times already.
It would be the quickest way to annoy fans and undo all that good will, but WWE isn't immune to mistakes like that and thinking that just because they are fond of an idea, everybody else will embrace it.
While Reigns may not be the most likely in terms of his health and we may not see him appear at all in 2019, you can never count out a shock like seeing him appear, as WWE would certainly love for that to happen.
Velveteen Dream
When looking for people who like to make a big entrance in WWE, someone who needs to be in the discussion for the top of the list is Velveteen Dream.
Being audacious enough to have "call me up Vince" on his ring gear at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, Velveteen Dream more than proved himself this past year as being worthy of a lot of attention with his fantastic performances.
Perhaps, this work ethic and marketing strategy to stay in the spotlight has been a winning formula and Velveteen Dream can be one of the special surprises for Royal Rumble.
His fan base continues to grow every time he performs and his followers would absolutely go nuts over his inclusion in the match, and those who don't know who he is would surely quickly be won over by his skills and his lively character.
This is one of the more fun matches of the year where WWE gets to play around with the formula and do things strictly to pop the audience and Velveteen Dream may be the perfect person to bring a shot of entertainment adrenaline to keep people on their toes.
Pete Dunne
It would be strange if there isn't a single representative of NXT UK in the Royal Rumble, if not just for a marketing ploy to try to get more eyes on the product.
NXT has nowhere near the viewership of Raw or SmackDown and NXT UK is even less, as it's newer and the stars aren't yet established.
Pete Dunne, though, has been around long enough that more people should be familiar with him than anybody else from the brand.
He's wrestled his fair share of matches in NXT and even a few on the main roster. In the meantime, he's built up a reputation of being an amazing performer.
Clearly, WWE is fond of him and see big things for his future, so putting him in the Royal Rumble would be an endorsement that he's not just a bit-player on a spinoff show, but someone to keep in our sights.
Rhea Ripley or Toni Storm
By numbers alone, WWE must bring some women from outside Raw and SmackDown to fill the 30 spots in the Royal Rumble.
If we're looking at potentials to represent NXT UK, there's no doubt the top two names in consideration have to be the current NXT UK women's champion Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm, winner of the Mae Young Classic.
Others like Jinny and Isla Dawn could pop up, of course, but Ripley and Storm are the at the forefront and the two that are the focal points of that division, so they'd be best suited to show fans what NXT UK has to offer.
Between the two, the slight edge may go to Storm, as she's arguably more popular and the woman who fans may be more aware of, having wrestled at Evolution, whereas Ripley was left off that card.
Either one would do their brand justice and could convince more people to put on the WWE Network on Wednesday afternoons, as well as contribute to the match's quality.
Shawn Michaels
At Crown Jewel, Shawn Michaels broke his retirement and opened Pandora's box to be eligible for a discussion of potential returns, particularly as he proved he still has what it takes to get it done in the ring.
According to his post-match interview, that was a one-off and he planned on returning to "normal life" outside of being a performer, but it wouldn't be the last time The Heartbreak Kid said he'd step away, only to wrestle, get the itch and want to keep going.
Theoretically, he has a match waiting for him with AJ Styles at WrestleMania that fans would absolutely love to see, but even more so, he could be a potential challenger for Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship if he were to win the Royal Rumble.
Having helped train him, there's a story to be told by pitting the two against each other and Bryan wanting to prove he's surpassed the Hall of Famer, with Michaels looking to set "The New Daniel Bryan" back to his old ways.
At face value, we have to assume Michaels is telling the truth when he says he's done, but since this is professional wrestling, nobody, least of all The Showstopper, can be entirely trusted in that regard.
This could have been the plan for months and he could just be great at keeping his mouth shut and not spoiling the surprise that would surely cause the arena to erupt once his music hits.
If this happens and Michaels were to win, he'd not only tie the record for most Royal Rumble victories at three with Steve Austin, he'd also rack up a few more points on the "overall most eliminations" record he's just a few shy of, too.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.