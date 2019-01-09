14 Most Likely Surprise Entrants at WWE Royal Rumble 2019

1 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

It isn't much of a surprise if these men and women are being promoted to the main roster, but they haven't exactly done anything yet, nor are they confirmed for spots in the match.

In fact, Lacey Evans and EC3 only wrestled on Main Event this week, rather than Raw, so that already speaks to how they're outsiders and their inclusion in the Royal Rumble would be surprising.

Noticeably absent from the list above, though, is Heavy Machinery, but with good reason.

Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight could very well appear in the Royal Rumble, but their focus is going to be on the tag team division, not as singles competitors. It makes sense to keep them out of the loop and give those two spots to two other singles stars.

The same can't be said for the other four former-NXT Superstars as they're all going to be featured in plans differently.

Lars Sullivan is undoubtedly going to be a pet project that is given a lot of attention and the only reason he might skip the Royal Rumble is if WWE wishes to keep him undefeated, so he can avoid being eliminated.

However, if Braun Strowman is lucky enough to dethrone Brock Lesnar, Sullivan could actually even be a frontrunner to win the Royal Rumble and challenge Strowman for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. It's at least food for thought to have The Freak against The Monster Among Men.

EC3 may not get the same giant push as Sullivan, but he should still be put in a decent midcard role and if he were excluded from the Royal Rumble, it would preemptively stunt his growth.

When it comes to Evans and Nikki Cross, there should be no doubt of their involvement in the Women's Royal Rumble as the numbers are on their side.

Ignoring the Raw and SmackDown women's champions and their challengers from the equation, that leaves 26 women on the two main brands to pick from for the 30 spots, counting Evans and Cross.

That's plenty of room for those final four spots to be made up of some surprising returning legends and former stars while giving these two newcomers a chance to make a mark.