NFL Free Agents 2019: Rumors and Predictions on Market's Potential Big Names

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Who said the rumor mill cools in January?

Typically things do slow down in the NFL outside of the playoff picture. The coaching carousel spins, but it isn't like league-best players blow up and look headed toward a possible trade. Thank Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the headlining drama in this department.

But it isn't all their fault, not with several teams approaching franchise-changing decisions at quarterback and well-known names careening toward splits with teams. Some of this has been lost in the holiday rush, other budding scenarios continue to hint at beefing up the 2019 free-agent class.

Below, let's look at three of the biggest names looking like candidates to change teams in the near future, adding to an extensive 2019 open market capable of changing a franchise's fortunes.

Ryan Tannehill

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Time could be up for Ryan Tannehill.

Tannehill has had multiple chances to prove he's a capable starter in the NFL, and he still hasn't moved the needle much in the proper direction. In fact, some might be surprised to find out he's been doing this a long time, too—he'll turn 31 over the summer.

And Tannehill is incredibly expensive, which is part of the problem when talking about his future in Miami. According to Spotrac, if the Dolphins don't use a potential out in his deal this offseason, he'll be cap hits north of the $25 million mark in 2019 and 2020.

It's no wonder, then, that Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote that Tannehill "likely won't be back."

Had Tannehill shown progress in 2018, the numbers would be easier for the Miami front office to swallow. But he got hurt again and wound up only appearing in 11 games, completing 64.2 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions, putting possession at risk far too often in the process:

This isn't entirely fair to Tannehill, of course. The Dolphins let go of talents like Jarvis Landry and rushed Frank Gore more times than Kenyan Drake, which helps explain both the struggles and why the front office is searching for a new head coach.

That front office might want to be done with Tannehill either way, but outright cutting him would create a big hit in dead cap. Trying to trade him could net an Alex Smith-like deal, but another team has to be willing to sacrifice assets for a guy who has missed 21 games over the past two seasons.

In the end, the best bet is Tannehill gets cut as soon as a new head coach arrives and gets permission to find his own quarterback. Look for Tannehill to go somewhere such as the in-state Jacksonville Jaguars, who still want to attempt a win-now season if they can get more from under center.

Prediction: Tannehill ends up in Jacksonville

Jameis Winston

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tannehill isn't the only quarterback in Florida facing the unknown.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have to figure out what to do with Jameis Winston coming out of a five-win season and another coaching search.

Unlike Tannehill though, Winston is only 24 years old, which might explain why the Buccaneers want him back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter: "Despite his suspension this season and some inconsistent play, the Buccaneers believe that Winston is the right man for the job and the right quarterback to get behind, according to sources."

It helps Winston is affordable, too. Heading into his fifth-year option season, the Buccaneers will eat a $20 million cap hit for keeping him aboard. Call it a small price to pay for a possible franchise quarterback if the front office can get the perfect head coach for the situation on board.

Winston was still erratic in 2018 while appearing in only 11 games, completing 64.6 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

But at times, he flashed the expected upside while hitting certain throws other pros simply cannot:

The contract and idea a new head coach can fix things at least gives the Buccaneers flexibility with another high draft selection. After beefing up the defensive trenches with Vita Vea last year, keeping Winston and taking the best overall player regardless of position again will give one of the league's worst talent bases another building block.

Barring an unexpected offer from another team, retaining control of Winston for another year while addressing the roster elsewhere under the watchful eye of a new coach seems like the obvious sequence of events for the rebuilding project in Tampa Bay.

Prediction: Winston remains in Tampa Bay

DeSean Jackson

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Regardless of what happens with Winston, one of his top targets could be leaving town.

DeSean Jackson also has a possible out in his contract this offseason, otherwise, he'll be a $10 million cap hit at the age of 33.

Granted, age is just a number and Jackson is worth that much if he's still producing at a reliable clip. But there are two sides to every relationship, and one of them is reportedly eyeing an exit:

Most of the NFL would have an interest if Jackson hit the open market. He only played in 12 games and had four scores, but his 18.9 yards per catch still led the NFL and is right in line with his career average of 17.4.

And the Philadelphia Eagles make plenty of sense outside of the fact Jackson started his career there in 2008.

Those Eagles still need a deep threat after poking around the New York Jets' Robby Anderson at the trade deadline, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen (h/t PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski).

The Eagles might have reached the playoffs since then, but they still don't have anyone with more than 30 catches averaging above 13 yards per reception.

Sometimes the obvious move is the only move. Presumably, at this stage of his career, Jackson wants a shot at a ring, and improving a consistent playoff team—and one he already knows well—makes the most sense to him. The Eagles don't have much of a reason to turn him away.

Prediction: Jackson signs with the Eagles