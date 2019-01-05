NFL Playoff Picks 2019: Odds and Last-Minute Predictions for Wild Card Weekend

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Eight teams begin the march that possibly ends in raising a Lombardi Trophy with the arrival of Wild Card Weekend.

Great storylines abound. The Indianapolis Colts, for example, backed in at the last possible second yet have enough talent around quarterback Andrew Luck to win the whole thing. Left for dead after big names moved on, the Seattle Seahawks are once again a threat too.

Along similar unexpected lines, the Baltimore Ravens continue to surge behind the arm and legs of a rookie quarterback. And let no one forget the Philadelphia Eagles, once again led by Nick Foles and once again considered an underdog.

As the odds show before the Wild Card Round kickoffs, oddsmakers expect close games. With a little luck poured atop the usual week-long prep, would-be bettors can come out ahead by properly picking and choosing spots.

NFL Wild Card Odds

Indianapolis vs. Houston (-1) | O/U 48.5

Seattle vs. Dallas (-2) | O/U 43.5

L.A. Chargers vs. Baltimore (-2.5) | O/U 41.5

Philadelphia vs. Chicago (-6.5) | O/U 41.5

Seattle vs. Dallas (-2)

The back-from-the-dead Seahawks don't look like much of an underdog.

Seattle rattled off 10 wins this year on the back of quarterback Russell Wilson's 35 touchdowns against just seven interceptions, flanking him with a running game that averaged 4.8 yards per carry while leading the NFL outright in rushing at 2,560.

The usual Seattle defense showed up too, allowing just 21.7 points per game with 43 sacks, helping the team best opponents like the Kansas City Chiefs and at least play the Los Angeles Rams close twice.

On the road, the Seahawks at least sound prepared for what could be an interesting environment:

The story surrounding the Dallas Cowboys isn't as simple. While they drummed up 10 wins of their own, it took firing an offensive line coach and making a blockbuster trade for Amari Cooper before things became steady.

Ezekiel Elliott was at least consistent the whole way, averaging 4.7 yards per carry with 1,434 yards and six scores. Quarterback Dak Prescott scored six times rushing as well and threw another 22 scores through the air, yet he suffered 56 sacks.

Even with the changes for Dallas since then, it is hard not to look back at Week 3 when the Seahawks hosted the Cowboys and came away with a 24-13 win. The Cowboys turned over the ball three times and couldn't contain Wilson, who tossed two scores and forced Dallas into a 34-19 pass-run ratio.

A similar thing could unfold in the playoffs. There is a stigma around Cowboys coach Jason Garrett at this point, and Prescott is 0-2 against the Seahawks for his career while throwing one touchdown and four interceptions. Look for Seattle's pressure applied there and a league-best running game to control this one.

Prediction: Seahawks 20, Cowboys 17

Philadelphia vs. Chicago (-6.5)

Though it wasn't always expected, Foles and the Eagles are one of the NFL's hottest teams.

Over five appearances, Foles has completed 72.3 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and four picks. More importantly, he's won four times over his five outings, and the Eagles as a whole ride a three-game tear into the playoffs after winning nine games on the season.

Around the quarterback is just as important as the man himself for both teams. Foles has a line that only allowed 40 sacks blocking for him and three receiving weapons who caught 64 or more passes, headlined by Zach Ertz's 116 catches for 1,163 yards and eight scores. As for the defense, it ranks right behind Seattle in scoring, allowing 21.8 points.

But for all the talk about Foles, Chicago Bears counterpart Mitchell Trubisky has been out there making the most of his situation as well:

Over the course of the season, Trubisky completed 66.6 percent of his passes with 24 scores and 12 picks. He's been hot over his past three outings, throwing three scores with no picks. Overall, the Bears have won four in a row and nine of 10 on the way to the 12-4 mark.

While the defense gets the attention, keep in mind the Bears rushed for 1,938 yards on the season and Trubisky peppered five different targets with multiple receiving touchdowns. As for that defense, it allows a league-best 17.7 points per game with 50 sacks, 27 interceptions and 19 forced fumbles.

Regardless of Foles-in-January narratives, the Chicago defense at home is the deciding factor here. Foles will get the ball out fast in an attempt to negate a Khalil Mack-led pass rush, but the Bears can simply respond by putting the clamps on Ertz, if not disrupting timing at the line of scrimmage.

The Bears don't just shut down tight ends and haven't allowed a touchdown to the position since Week 8—Chicago's getting out ahead will force the Eagles into a more predictable, one-dimensional attack the home defense can exploit.

Prediction: Bears 28, Eagles 20