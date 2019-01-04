Calvin Ridley's Brother Riley Declares for 2019 NFL Draft

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Wide receiver Riley Ridley is throwing his name into the 2019 NFL draft after three seasons at Georgia.

Ridley, who is the brother of Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley, announced he would forgo his senior season to turn pro:

After being used sparingly during his first two college seasons, Ridley was a breakout star for the Bulldogs in 2018. He led the team with 44 receptions, 570 yards and nine touchdowns.

One byproduct of Georgia's recent success is the program will have to replace a lot of talent heading into next season. Tight end Isaac Nauta declared for the draft on Friday. Defensive end D'Andre Walker and cornerback Deandre Baker have also announced their intentions to go pro.

Despite Ridley's strong pedigree, he will have a lot to prove to NFL scouts during the pre-draft process. The 22-year-old isn't ranked among the top 15 wide receivers on B/R draft analyst Matt Miller's big board.

Ridley is listed at 6'2" and 200 pounds, giving him the size to play on the outside at the next level. The NFL Scouting Combine will be the first big test that determines how high his draft stock climbs.