Marco Silva Says No Truth to Rumours Everton Want Barcelona's Malcom

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Everton manager Marco Silva said on Friday there's no truth to rumours the Toffees are interested in signing Barcelona winger Malcom in the January transfer window.

Per FourFourTwo, Silva was asked if there was any "substance" to speculation surrounding the Brazilian, and he said: "No, no. Nothing."

Everton were interested in Malcom before he left Bordeaux for Barcelona in summer 2018. The club were ready to renew their interest in the Brazilian, but he wants to stay at the Camp Nou at least until the end of the season, according to Luis F. Rojo at Marca.

Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande are also keen on Malcom and have offered Barcelona €50 million (£45 million) for the 21-year-old, according to Goal's Bruno Andrade.

Football writer Roy Nemer said Barcelona should accept the offer:

Malcom has found game time difficult to come by with the Spanish champions. He's played only 97 minutes in La Liga and 30 in the UEFA Champions League, according to WhoScored.com.

However, he has shown glimpses of his potential despite his lack of game time. He scored his first goal for the club in their Champions League draw against Inter Milan in November.

His strike came after a tough start to his Barcelona career and produced an emotional reaction from the Brazilian:

The youngster explained how much the goal meant to him after the match, per Alex Richards at the Mirror.

"My dream is beginning," he said. "My dream is to make history and to do great things. I have to thank the group for their confidence in me. I want to play more. Every day I train in order to demonstrate that I have enough quality to be with this group. Nothing has been easy in my life."

Malcom also scored in Barcelona's Copa del Rey win over third-tier side Cultural Leonesa but also picked up an ankle injury in the game and has not featured since.

The Brazilian faces stiff competition for a place in the Barcelona attack with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho all in the squad.

He should get chances in the second half of the season, particularly in the Copa del Rey, and he'll need to grasp those opportunities with both hands if he is to force his way into the reckoning.