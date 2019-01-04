Report: Justin Fields Seeking Immediate Eligibility over Racial Slurs at Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press

As Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Justin Fields considers his transfer options, he is reportedly seeking a waiver from the NCAA to play at his new school immediately rather than have to sit out a season.

Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde reported on Friday that Fields' waiver request will focus on Fields being the target of a racial slur from a member of the Bulldogs baseball team during a football game in September.

First baseman Adam Sasser was later dismissed from the baseball team for making the remarks. Sasser tweeted in October that he and Fields were on "good terms" after having a conversation following the incident.

Fields played baseball in high school, and Forde reported he was considered a potential college player but now feels "uncomfortable" about joining Georgia's team.

Per Forde, Fields is close to finalizing his transfer to Ohio State.

Coming out of high school, 247Sports rated Fields as a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 overall prospect in his class, ranked behind only now-Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Fields, however, spent his freshman season behind sophomore Jake Fromm on the Bulldogs' depth chart.

Fields played sparingly in 2018, completing 27 of 39 passing attempts for 328 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions while rushing for 266 yards and four additional scores.

If he does transfer to Ohio State, Fields could have the opportunity to start in 2019. Heisman finalist Dwayne Haskins is expected to declare for the NFL draft, potentially leaving Fields and redshirt freshman Tate Martell to battle for the starting job.

Of course, Fields would not be eligible to play next season if the NCAA does not grant him a waiver.