Jets Head Coaching Rumors: Adam Gase, Kliff Kingsbury Among Interviews

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and ex-Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell are among the candidates for the New York Jets' head coaching vacancy, according to Newsday's Al Iannazzone.

Dallas Cowboys passing game coordinator Kris Richard and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken are also expected to receive interviews.

It's not clear if there is a front-runner, but Iannazzone notes New York is looking for someone "with a strong offensive background who can help Sam Darnold develop."

Gase spent the last three years in the AFC East, compiling a 23-25 record. Although he led Miami to the postseason in his first year, back-to-back losing seasons cost him his job.

Prior to arriving in South Beach, Gase served as the offensive coordinator for both the Denver Broncos (2013 to 2014) and Chicago Bears (2015), among other roles.

USC hired Kingsbury in December after Texas Tech let him go, and the 39-year-old went 35-40 in six years in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders failed to qualify for a bowl game in 2018 after a 5-7 regular season, but Kingsbury's offense was hardly to blame. Texas Tech ranked 16th in the nation in scoring (37.3 points per game) and third in passing (352.6 passing yards per game).

New York, meanwhile, ranked 29th in the NFL in total offense, 25th in passing and 23rd in scoring during Darnold's rookie season. The third overall pick went 4-9 as a starter this season, completing 57.7 percent of his passes for 2,865 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Jets will pick third in the draft once again after going 4-12 under Todd Bowles.