Young MLB Players in Serious Danger of Flaming Out in 2019

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

For some young players, the transition from top prospect to MLB standout is a smooth one. Others have to take their lumps and endure some struggles before reaching their full potential. And others still flame out before they can secure an everyday role in the big leagues.

The 10 players to follow are in serious danger of falling into that third category as they enter make-or-break seasons in 2019.

The only requirement for inclusion was that a player had to be no younger than 22 years old, while the cutoff to still be considered "young" in the context of this article was 26 years old. That notably excluded the likes of Leody Taveras (20), Mickey Moniak (20), Riley Pint (21) and Tyler Naquin (27) after preliminary consideration.

The logic is that a player under the age of 22 would just be entering the pro ranks if he went the collegiate route, so he's still ahead of the developmental curve and has time to develop as hoped.

The focus here was on players who have not yet produced up to their potential, and are at risk of falling out of favor with their current organizations.

Each of the 10 players that follow has the potential to be an impact player at the MLB level. Significant improvements will need to be made over last season, though, if that's going to happen.