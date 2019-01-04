Tottenham Hotspur Extend Toby Alderweireld's Contract to 2020

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have activated their option to extend Toby Alderweireld's contract by an additional year, tying him to the club until 2020.

The north London outfit confirmed the news on Friday:

The centre-back's previous contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

Alderweireld is a high-quality defender, so extending his contract for another year will be greeted positively at Spurs.

However, per Jack de Menezes of The Independent, the terms of the extension also include activating a £25 million release clause for the summer, which will likely catch the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs.

Alderweireld, 29, was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer, when Tottenham were reportedly demanding a £60 million fee, per James Robson of the Evening Standard.

That was hardly an unreasonable fee in the current market given Liverpool paid £75 million to sign Virgil van Dijk a year ago.

It seems likely that United and others may jump at the chance to snap up Alderweireld in a cut-price deal come the summer.

Per De Menezes, Paris Saint-Germain are another side interested in the Belgium international, who joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid in 2015 after an impressive loan spell at Southampton.