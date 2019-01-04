FCS Championship 2019: Date, Start Time, TV Info for Eastern Washington vs. NDSU

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

North Dakota State has an opportunity to add another ring to its FCS football dynasty Saturday.

The Bison, who have won six of the last seven championships, face off against 2010 winner Eastern Washington in Frisco, Texas.

As if it needed any extra motivation, North Dakota State is attempting to send off head coach Chris Klieman with his fourth FCS title. Klieman is replacing Bill Snyder at Kansas State.

The Eagles are back in the title clash for the first time since conquering the FCS in 2010 with a victory over Delaware.

A year after Eastern Washington captured its lone title, North Dakota State began one of the most dominant championship runs in sports.

2019 FCS Championship Information

Date: Saturday, January 5

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Preview

It's no surprise that North Dakota State comes into Toyota Stadium as the favorite to take home the FCS football crown.

In their three playoff games, the Bison outscored opponents 131-31, with the closest win coming in the semifinal round against rival South Dakota State when winning 44-21.

Quarterback Easton Stick is the driving force of the Bison offense, and he's coming off a three-touchdown performance in the air against the Jackrabbits.

Stick's career is littered with honors, as he holds the most wins by a player at the FCS level and is the defending FCS Championship Most Outstanding Player.

Stick is one of 24 seniors on the Bison roster hoping to send Klieman off to the FBS with a victory, and the departing head coach shares the same motivation.

Although his responsibilities at Kansas State are looming, Klieman is focused on a victory Saturday and nothing else, per Anthony Chuisano of NCAA.com.

"I'm smart enough to realize this is my last chance to go down to Frisco," Klieman said. "More importantly for me, with 24 seniors that I helped bring in here with a lot of other help, bring these guys in, and I'm going to enjoy the journey. I'm going to enjoy the journey with those guys and have some fun as well."

Stick isn't only player hoping to make an offensive impact for the Bison, as running back Bruce Anderson headlines a deep group of players that line up next to Stick in the backfield.

Eastern Washington also boasts a strong running game, which is led by running back Sam McPherson, who has 1,386 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Eagles have found plenty of success of their own offensively during the FCS tournament, but they haven't been as dominant as the Bison. Aaron Best's team won its three playoff contests by a combined score of 126-69.

With all the talented playmakers on the field, the FCS Championship should be one of the more entertaining clashes of the season, but it could also turn into a defensive struggle.

North Dakota State ranks fifth in the FCS in total defense, as it's conceded 284.4 yards per game.

In their six FCS Championship victories, the Bison gave up an average of 12.6 points per contest, with Illinois State in 2014 being the lone opponent to score more than 20 points.

If Eastern Washington is able to stop the Bison, linebacker Ketner Kupp will be one of the reasons why,

Kupp, who is the younger brother of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, is motivated by a last-second touchdown the Eagles gave up two years ago in the semifinals, as he told Chuisano.

"I had a little saying on my phone that I'd look at the entire offseason to kind of remind me what I wanted to avoid for the rest of my career and just making sure I was ready for whatever opportunity came," Kupp said.

The defeat to Youngstown State two years ago marked the third time the Eagles were eliminated in the semifinals after their 2010 triumph.

The Eagles know how close they've been in the past, and that will help motivate them to put up their best fight against one of the FCS powerhouses.

