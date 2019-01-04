NFL Playoffs 2019: Schedule and Predictions for Wild Card Weekend

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

This weekend, the NFL playoffs begin with a quartet of games in the Wild Card Round, two each on Saturday and Sunday.

Although the top two seeds in both the AFC and NFC won't be playing as they all received a first-round bye, there is still potential for some exciting matchups to open the postseason.

Below is a look at the schedule for the first weekend of the playoffs, as well as breakdowns and predictions for each of the four games.

NFL Wild Card Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 5

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, Jan. 6

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC

Indianapolis at Houston

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NFL playoffs begin with a matchup between two AFC South teams. This will be the third time this season that the Colts and Texans will face off, after they split the regular-season series.

Following an 0-3 start, Houston notched its first win of the season with a 37-34 overtime victory at Indianapolis. The Colts later got revenge when they traveled to Houston and beat the Texans, 24-21, on Dec. 9.

Indianapolis began the season with only one win in its first six games. The Colts then won nine of their last 10, including a 33-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 that got them into the playoffs.

This should be another close matchup, but the Texans are the overall better team. J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney will be too much for the Colts' strong offensive line to handle, and Deshaun Watson will make some big plays to power Houston to the Divisional Round.

Prediction: Texans 27, Colts 21

Seattle at Dallas

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Seahawks beat the Cowboys, 24-13, when the two teams met on Sept. 23. But a lot has changed since then, particularly for Dallas.

The Cowboys acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 22. Cooper then played a big role in Dallas winning seven of its final eight games and battling back to win the NFC East.

Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL in rushing yards this season, compiling 1,434 yards along with 567 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. It's the second time in three pro seasons that Elliott led the NFL in rushing.

Although Dallas has won only one playoff game in its previous eight seasons, this one will go in the Cowboys' favor, as Elliott powers them past the Seahawks.

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Seahawks 17

Los Angeles at Baltimore

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens and Chargers will be facing off. The last time the two teams met, Baltimore won, 22-10, in Los Angeles on Dec. 22.

This time, the Ravens will have the home-field advantage. And although they have a rookie quarterback playing his first career playoff game, they're coming in with momentum.

After Baltimore's bye week, it went 6-1, all with Lamar Jackson leading the offense. The only loss during that stretch was an overtime defeat at Kansas City on Dec. 9.

Philip Rivers and the Chargers will aim for better results against the Ravens' strong defense in Los Angeles' first playoff game since the 2013 season.

However, Baltimore led the NFL with 293 yards allowed per game, along with only 17.9 points allowed per game, which ranked second. And the Ravens will continue their hot stretch by advancing to the divisional round.

Prediction: Ravens 21, Chargers 17

Philadelphia at Chicago

Will Newton/Getty Images

The defending Super Bowl-champion Eagles are back in the playoffs, but it took a win over the Washington Redskins and a Minnesota Vikings loss to the Bears in Week 17 to do so.

Now, Philadelphia faces a tough task when it travels to Chicago in the final game of wild-card weekend.

Led by Khalil Mack, the Bears have an excellent defense that helped them win nine of their final 10 games in the regular season. Chicago allowed only 1,280 rushing yards, a franchise record.

Like last season, the Eagles offense will be led by Nick Foles, as Carson Wentz is out with a back injury. And somehow, Foles will find a way to again lead Philadelphia to playoff success and into the next round with an upset victory in Chicago.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Bears 28