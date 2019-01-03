Report: Nikki Bella Dating DWTS' Artem Chigvintsev After Split with John Cena

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Six months after her breakup with former WWE champion John Cena, Nikki Bella reportedly has found a new partner thanks to her stint on Dancing With the Stars.

Per Emily Marcus of US Magazine, Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have been a couple "for a while."

Cena and Bella were engaged to be married after he proposed to her following a mixed tag team match against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33. The couple called off their engagement and broke up in April 2018, weeks before their scheduled wedding date on May 5.

Bella and Chigvintsev, who has been a dancer on the ABC competition series since 2014, were partnered up when the former WWE Divas champion was a contestant on the show in Season 25.

While Bella has cut back on her WWE schedule in recent years, she returned to the company for a brief period of time in 2018 to have a feud with Ronda Rousey that resulted in her losing in the main event at Evolution in October.