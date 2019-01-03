Stephen Jackson Apologizes for Calling Darryl Strawberry 'Cokehead'

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson isn't here for former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry's anti-marijuana stance.

"You a whole cokehead out here, bruh," Jackson said in a since-deleted post, h/t TMZ Sports. "... Asking you for advice about weed is like asking somebody who went broke on how to stay rich. You a whole cokehead out here, bruh!"

Jackson later apologized for his comments.

