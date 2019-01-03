Stephen Jackson Apologizes for Calling Darryl Strawberry 'Cokehead'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

San Antonio Spurs' Stephen Jackson (3) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2013, in San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson isn't here for former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry's anti-marijuana stance. 

"You a whole cokehead out here, bruh," Jackson said in a since-deleted post, h/t TMZ Sports. "... Asking you for advice about weed is like asking somebody who went broke on how to stay rich. You a whole cokehead out here, bruh!"

Jackson later apologized for his comments.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

