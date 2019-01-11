1 Perfect Move for Each MLB Team's Remaining Offseason Cash

0 of 30

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Let's pass some of the time left until spring training by spending Major League Baseball teams' money.

Not literally, of course. We merely have suggestions for how each of MLB's 30 teams should spend as they seek to round out their rosters for the upcoming season. One free-agent signing apiece ought to do it.

We only considered realistic signings, such as cheap upside plays for rebuilders and more expensive splashes for contenders. In all cases, the idea was to erase some of the more outstanding needs across the league. And because some players fit well on more than one team, there are some repeat suggestions.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.