NFL Rumors: Browns Not Letting Freddie Kitchens Interview for OC Jobs

NFL Rumors: Browns Not Letting Freddie Kitchens Interview for OC JobsJanuary 3, 2019
The Cleveland Browns aren't interested in losing offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens this offseason, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Browns OC Freddie Kitchens, who will interview for CLE's HC job early next week, has received several requests for vacant coordinator jobs, source said. The team has declined those for now, as Kitchens is under contract. They want the new HC to have an opportunity to hire him.
Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator after both head coach Hue Jackson and former offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired midseason following a 2-5-1 start. With Gregg Williams at head coach and Kitchens at offensive coordinator, the Browns went 5-3 down the stretch.
