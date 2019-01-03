NFL Rumors: Browns Not Letting Freddie Kitchens Interview for OC Jobs

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 23: Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens looks on during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns aren't interested in losing offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens this offseason, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator after both head coach Hue Jackson and former offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired midseason following a 2-5-1 start. With Gregg Williams at head coach and Kitchens at offensive coordinator, the Browns went 5-3 down the stretch.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

