Can James Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

James Harden is entering 2019 on a tear. He became the first player with 35+ points and at least five assists in eight consecutive games. Harden has played a pivotal role in the Houston Rockets' run and jump to the No. 4 seed in the West. Can The Beard keep it up? Watch the video above for more of Harden's stats during this run.


