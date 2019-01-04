Matt Miller's Scouting Notebook: Dwayne Haskins Emerges as the Draft's Top QB

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

All evaluators worth their paychecks will tell you that bowl games are some of their favorites to scout. The teams are prepared after nearly a month off. The players are fresh and not as banged up. And, generally speaking, you get to see good athletes face other good athletes. No Quinnen Williams versus The Citadel in these games.

Because of the marquee matchups and other factors, performance in bowl games can seriously weigh on scouts when breaking down the film. It was then-sophomore Deshaun Watson's play in a loss against Alabama that many evaluators would point to when others started to doubt him. The same goes for Carson Wentz and his return to the FCS Championship game after missing time due to a wrist injury. Big games matter.

Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins took advantage of this truth in a dynamic performance against Washington—which boasts a very talented secondary—in the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl win. Haskins completed 25-of-37 passes for three touchdowns and showed the kind of pocket poise, accuracy outside the hashes and arm talent all over the field to secure his status as the top quarterback in the 2019 draft class should he decide to enter.

It's nice to go out on a hot streak, and that's exactly what Haskins has done by putting together elite tape against Michigan, Northwestern and Washington to close the season. Against three premier defenses, Haskins showed all the tools to make him the first quarterback off the board this April.

The Scout's Report

—With all the news surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown, the Pittsburgh Steelers could face another offseason plagued by the absence of a top player. If the front office decides to trade Brown, there will be plenty of offers despite his salary and age (he turns 31 in July). The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders would all have the salary-cap space and draft capital to pull off a move for Brown.



Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

—NFL teams are excited about the potential of the 2020 quarterback class featuring Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm and Justin Herbert, but they're also already watching Clemson true freshman Trevor Lawrence. One top-level evaluator for an NFC team texted soon after Clemson defeated Notre Dame to remark that Lawrence is the "best I've seen since [Andrew] Luck was a freshman. And he was a redshirt."

—Quietly, Duke's Daniel Jones announced this past week that he will enter the 2019 NFL draft class. All season in this space we've noted his name as one teams like. We like him too. Jones has the body type, athleticism, arm talent and accuracy to be an NFL starter. In a weak class of quarterbacks, that should push him into the top 10 picks.

—Due to that weakness in the 2019 draft (one scout told me it's "Bosa, Quinnen and then nothing"), expect teams in the top of the round to be sellers. Both the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets could benefit from sliding back and allowing a team like Jacksonville to come up and select a quarterback early in the round. With only five picks, the 49ers could definitely benefit from a trade back that refills their draft chest.

—One of the more interesting players to declare for the draft (so far) is Penn State's Miles Sanders. He had to step in to replace Saquon Barkley this year and did well in that role. He's a patient runner with the vision, body type and balance through contact to get major carries in the pros, and he has shown good hands. The biggest question will be his long speed, which is why the NFL combine is super important for his stock. He has a chance at Day 2, though, with a strong showing.

The Big Board

It's time to update the big board before a full refresh of the top 50 and positional groups on Tuesday. Here's my most recent top 32:

1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

3. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Devin White, LB, LSU

5. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

7. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

8. Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

9. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

11. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

12. Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

13. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

14. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

15. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

17. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

19. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

20. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

21. Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson

22. Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

23. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

24. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

25. Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

26. Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

27. Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

28. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

29. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

30. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

31. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

32. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Parting Shots

6. Stock Up

If you watched Alabama running back Josh Jacobs absolutely dominate the Oklahoma defense, you are no doubt intrigued by his NFL draft stock. Pro scouts are intrigued too.

Jacobs, a junior at Bama, hasn't announced if he'll enter the upcoming class, but if he does, he'll immediately be ranked my RB1 and a potential top-10 player on the board. For now, he's not ranked due to the school's belief he'll return to Tuscaloosa next year. But he's already one of the most impressive players in the country with little left to prove as a runner or receiver.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

5. Stock Down

Oklahoma right guard Dru Samia had a rough assignment when asked to handle Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in the semifinal matchup. He lost the day—and his cool—after a man-handling by the surefire top-five pick.

Samia struggled to keep pace with Williams' variety of moves and power. But Samia also lost his head on several occasions and was visibly frustrated after each lost rep. Samia and the Oklahoma offensive line deserved a ton of credit for a very good season. But Samia's performance in what became his final game in college left much to be desired.

4. Sleeper of the Week

As we kick off the process of grading the film of the 2019 class, one player who keeps popping up is Virginia defensive back Juan Thornhill. A versatile safety who has also played some cornerback, Thornhill has excellent range and instincts.

With the league favoring matchup defenders in the secondary, Thornhill's ability to play over the top, near the line of scrimmage or split out on a receiver makes him incredibly value. He has the look of a Day 2 pick.

3. The top 20 picks of the first round are set. Here's the current order based on win-loss percentage and strength of schedule:

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. Cleveland Browns

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Indianapolis Colts

23. Seattle Seahawks

24. Baltimore Ravens

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)

26. Houston Texans

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. New England Patriots

30. Los Angeles Rams

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)

2. We're approaching the January 14 deadline for underclassmen to declare, so I've included a list (updated weekly) of those players who have declared already:

Clifton Duck, CB, Appalachian State

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Jamel Dean, CB, Auburn

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

Darius Slayton, WR, Auburn

Alexander Mattison, RB, Boise State

Trysten Hill, DL, Central Florida

Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

Xavier Crawford, CB, Central Michigan

Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State

Joe Giles-Harris, LB, Duke

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Eastern Michigan

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

Vosean Joseph, LB, Florida

Jordan Scarlett, RB, Florida

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Jovon Durante, WR, FAU

Devin Singletary, RB, FAU

Kerrith Whyte Jr., RB, FAU

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Jeff Allison, LB, Fresno State

Mike Bell, S, Fresno State

John Ursua, WR, Hawaii

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Alex Barnes, RB, Kansas State

Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky

Ed Alexander, DL, LSU

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

Venzell Boulware, OL, Miami

Travis Homer, RB, Miami

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

David Long, CB, Michigan

Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Dawson Knox, TE, Ole Miss

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Jeffery Simmons, DL, Miss. State

Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR, North Carolina

William Sweet, OT, North Carolina

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State

Sutton Smith, EDGE, Northern Illinois

Jazz Ferguson, WR, Northwestern State

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State

Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

Jordan Brailford, EDGE, Oklahoma State

Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

Ryan Bates, OT, Penn State

Kevin Givens, DL, Penn State

Connor McGovern, OL, Penn State

Shareef Miller, DL, Penn State

Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State

Tyler Roemer, OT, San Diego State

Kahale Warring, TE, San Diego State

Nate Herbig, OG, Stanford

Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

Quart'e Sapp, LB, Tennessee

Tyrel Dodson, LB, Texas A&M

Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

Josiah Tauaefa, LB, UTSA

Keenen Brown, TE, Texas State

Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech

Diontae Johnson, WR, Toledo

Andre James, OT, UCLA

Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA

Dax Raymond, TE, Utah State

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State

Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest

Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

David Long, LB, West Virginia

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

1. Stick to Football drops a new mock draft (Wednesday) and lists our top 10 players returning for college football's 2019 season (Friday). Check out the podcast and subscribe if you haven't already. We will also post a ton of behind-the-scenes content on our Instagram page.

Matt Miller covers the NFL and NFL draft for Bleacher Report.