Minkah Fitzpatrick's 'Fitzmagic' Trademark Application Rejected by USPTO

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The United States Patent and Trademark Office issued an initial refusal of an attempt by Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to trademark the term "FitzMagic" because it "may falsely suggest a connection with [Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback] Ryan Fitzpatrick."

Minkah Fitzpatrick, who sought the trademark to use the term on "bottoms as clothing; footwear; hats; headwear [and] tops as clothing," now has six months to challenge the ruling.

Caitlyn Holroyd of The Score reported the Dolphins defender has used the nickname since his days at St. Peter's Preparatory School in New Jersey.

In September, Minkah told Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com he'd be willing to give up his pursuit of exclusive use of the name after receiving backlash from fans.

"If he wants the name, he can take it if he wants," he said of Ryan Fitzpatrick. "He's a great football player. If he wants it, contact me and my people and he can have it if he wants it."

FitzMagic has often been used as the nickname for the Bucs quarterback during his time in Tampa as well as stops with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets during his journeyman career.