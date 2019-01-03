WWE's Toni Storm Deletes Social Media Accounts After Nude Photo Leak

WWE's Toni Storm Deletes Social Media Accounts After Nude Photo LeakJanuary 3, 2019
WWE NXT UK star Toni Storm deleted all of her social media accounts Wednesday.
According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, Storm was the victim of a hack that resulted in nude photos of the reigning Mae Young Classic winner being leaked on the internet.
WWE Superstar Paige was the victim of a similar situation in 2017, and she offered some words of encouragement to Storm:
PAIGE @RealPaigeWWE
#WeSupportToniStorm from someone that has experienced the same thing I strongly support you girl. It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand. But you’re a strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this. Your future is too bright to be dimmed.
NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo also expressed his support for the rising star:
Mauro Ranallo @mauroranallo
Toni Storm is an amazing performer and more importantly, a good person. I am sickened by what she has had to endure. The harrassment and invasion of privacy in our society needs to stop. NOW! #WeSupportToni
The 23-year-old Storm is a New Zealand native who is widely recognized as one of the most promising female performers the business has ever seen.
She impressed throughout the Mae Young Classic and is now a key figure on the recently launched NXT UK brand.
While Storm lost to Rhea Ripley in the finals of a tournament to crown the first NXT UK Women's champion, Storm will have her shot at redemption when they clash at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on Jan. 12.
