WWE's Toni Storm Deletes Social Media Accounts After Nude Photo Leak

WWE NXT UK star Toni Storm deleted all of her social media accounts Wednesday.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, Storm was the victim of a hack that resulted in nude photos of the reigning Mae Young Classic winner being leaked on the internet.

WWE Superstar Paige was the victim of a similar situation in 2017, and she offered some words of encouragement to Storm:

NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo also expressed his support for the rising star:

The 23-year-old Storm is a New Zealand native who is widely recognized as one of the most promising female performers the business has ever seen.

She impressed throughout the Mae Young Classic and is now a key figure on the recently launched NXT UK brand.

While Storm lost to Rhea Ripley in the finals of a tournament to crown the first NXT UK Women's champion, Storm will have her shot at redemption when they clash at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on Jan. 12.