WWE's Toni Storm Deletes Social Media Accounts After Nude Photo Leak

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: Mae Young Classic contestant Toni Storm appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

WWE NXT UK star Toni Storm deleted all of her social media accounts Wednesday.

According to Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com, Storm was the victim of a hack that resulted in nude photos of the reigning Mae Young Classic winner being leaked on the internet.

WWE Superstar Paige was the victim of a similar situation in 2017, and she offered some words of encouragement to Storm:

NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo also expressed his support for the rising star:

The 23-year-old Storm is a New Zealand native who is widely recognized as one of the most promising female performers the business has ever seen.

She impressed throughout the Mae Young Classic and is now a key figure on the recently launched NXT UK brand.

While Storm lost to Rhea Ripley in the finals of a tournament to crown the first NXT UK Women's champion, Storm will have her shot at redemption when they clash at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on Jan. 12.

