Manchester United vs. Reading: FA Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2019

Manchester United's Norwegian caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on January 2, 2019. - Manchester United won the match 2-0. (Photo by Lindsey PARNABY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)
LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

When the draw was made for the third round of the FA Cup in early December, Reading may have felt they had a chance of causing a massive upset against Manchester United.

The Red Devils were at a low ebb under former manager Jose Mourinho and struggling amid a four-game Premier League run without a win.

The Manchester giants are now flying after four consecutive wins under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and they will have the full backing of a raucous Old Trafford on Saturday against the struggling Royals, who have not won a game since November. 

                    

Date: Saturday, January 5

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, ESPN Player

Match Odds (via Oddschecker)United 2-17, Reading 28-1, Draw 19-2 

                   

Reading are second bottom of the Championship and go into Saturday's clash on the back of a 4-1 home drubbing by Swansea City.

They met United at the same stage of the FA Cup in 2016-17 at Old Trafford and were handed a 4-0 defeat.

Avoiding another thrashing may be the best Jose Manuel Gomes' side can hope for this time around as United are in fine form.

They have netted 14 goals in four games under Solskjaer, a marked increase in the scoring rate from Mourinho's final months:

The Norwegian may opt to rest some key players after a hectic festive period.

Paul Pogba, for example, has played every minute under Solskjaer so far and Marcus Rashford has been similarly busy.

The problem for Reading is that United have a fantastic squad.

If Rashford does not start, it likely means Romelu Lukaku will, and the Belgian has scored twice in 47 minutes of game time since returning from compassionate leave.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Ander Herrera after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on Ja
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Fred could all come into the side having started on the bench in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Despite the Red Devils earning a clean sheet against Rafael Benitez's side, Reading will know that United's defence remains vulnerable.

Their best chance of pulling off a giant-killing could be to catch the hosts cold, grab an early goal and then protect their lead.

But that will be a difficult task given United's quality and the attacking freedom they have been given by Solskjaer.

Related

    Klopp: Kompany Tackle Could Have Ended Salah's Season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp: Kompany Tackle Could Have Ended Salah's Season

    via mirror

    Opinion: It's Time for Madrid to Leave Bale Behind

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Opinion: It's Time for Madrid to Leave Bale Behind

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Bale Is Substituted Off with an Injury for 13th Time

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bale Is Substituted Off with an Injury for 13th Time

    Miguel Ángel Lara
    via MARCA in English

    The Premier League Table as It Stands Right Now

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The Premier League Table as It Stands Right Now

    Premierleague
    via Premierleague