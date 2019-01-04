Manchester United vs. Reading: FA Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

When the draw was made for the third round of the FA Cup in early December, Reading may have felt they had a chance of causing a massive upset against Manchester United.

The Red Devils were at a low ebb under former manager Jose Mourinho and struggling amid a four-game Premier League run without a win.

The Manchester giants are now flying after four consecutive wins under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and they will have the full backing of a raucous Old Trafford on Saturday against the struggling Royals, who have not won a game since November.

Date: Saturday, January 5

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, ESPN Player

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): United 2-17, Reading 28-1, Draw 19-2

Reading are second bottom of the Championship and go into Saturday's clash on the back of a 4-1 home drubbing by Swansea City.

They met United at the same stage of the FA Cup in 2016-17 at Old Trafford and were handed a 4-0 defeat.

Avoiding another thrashing may be the best Jose Manuel Gomes' side can hope for this time around as United are in fine form.

They have netted 14 goals in four games under Solskjaer, a marked increase in the scoring rate from Mourinho's final months:

The Norwegian may opt to rest some key players after a hectic festive period.

Paul Pogba, for example, has played every minute under Solskjaer so far and Marcus Rashford has been similarly busy.

The problem for Reading is that United have a fantastic squad.

If Rashford does not start, it likely means Romelu Lukaku will, and the Belgian has scored twice in 47 minutes of game time since returning from compassionate leave.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Fred could all come into the side having started on the bench in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.

Despite the Red Devils earning a clean sheet against Rafael Benitez's side, Reading will know that United's defence remains vulnerable.

Their best chance of pulling off a giant-killing could be to catch the hosts cold, grab an early goal and then protect their lead.

But that will be a difficult task given United's quality and the attacking freedom they have been given by Solskjaer.