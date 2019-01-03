Maurizio Sarri Hints at Chelsea's Need for a Striker in January

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has called for attacking reinforcements in January and indicated he wants the club to bring in a striker.

The Blues drew a blank on Wednesday as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to a Southampton side that had not kept a clean sheet in their previous 10 Premier League games.

Per the Press Association's Matt McGeehan (h/t MailOnline), Sarri said: "On the bench I tried to do my job. I think we played a very good match for 80 metres of the pitch, then we were in trouble in the last 20 metres. We have to try to solve the problem of the last 15, 20 metres."

Alvaro Morata—who had a goal disallowed for offside—was wasteful with the chances he had, while Eden Hazard had two efforts saved by goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who made an impressive Premier League debut.

While it was a tight call that went against Morata, it has become a recurring theme for the Spaniard to be caught offside, per OptaJoe (h/t Goal's Nizaar Kinsella):

So too have the Blues' struggles in front of goal caused problems in recent times:

Sarri called on director Marina Granovskaia, the Blues' transfer chief, to give him another option up front:

"The club knows very well my opinion. I think we need something different for characteristics.

"I'm not in charge of the market. I have to try to improve my players, my team, my offensive phase, or better my offensive phase in the last 20 metres.

"The club knows my position, my opinion. It's up to the board."

The Italian's position on the matter seems to have changed, as he said ahead of the game that "at the moment I don't need another striker" but "maybe another winger," per the Telegraph's Matt Law.



Chelsea have subsequently signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund to reinforce their flanks, but he won't arrive at the club until the summer.

The Blues are short in wide positions. Willian was withdrawn before half-time against Southampton and could join Pedro and Callum Hudson-Odoi in the treatment room.

Up front should be a bigger priority, though, given Morata's failure to convince and Olivier Giroud—who is also injured and set to return to training in around 10 days—having scored just four Premier League goals since his arrival at the club last January.

The latter at least has excellent chemistry with Hazard, but if Chelsea are to secure a top-four finish and resume challenging for the title next year, it's clear they need more firepower as soon as possible.