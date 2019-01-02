Video: North Central's Blaise Meredith Hits Head on Backboard During Epic Block

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Coaches always say use your head.

I just...don't think they meant it this way.

North Central's Blaise Meredith took a big bite out of a backboard while blocking a shot in Wednesday's game against Augustana College.

First of all, impressive hops.

Second of all, yikes.

That young man better hope he has good dental insurance or some strong facial bone genes.

The sequence of events necessary for all of that to happen is just incredibly bad luck.

First, Meredith has to jump at the right time to almost land at the opponent's shoulder. Second, the opponent has to be going with enough momentum toward the rim to carry his face into the backboard. It was like the world's worst aerial piggyback ride.

Meredith's highlight unfortunately came in a losing effort, as North Central lost 76-59.

(And, guys, don't worry. He was checked out and is fine. This laugh can be guilt-free.)