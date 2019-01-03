NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13: Start Time, Match Card, Preview, Predictions and More

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

A lot can happen in a year.

Since last year's New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom extravaganza, Kenny Omega dethroned Kazuchika Okada, Chris Jericho captured the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, Bullet Club splintered and Jay White emerged as the new leader of the faction.

Friday, NJPW presents Wrestle Kingdom 13, a show headlined by a clash between Omega and promotion cornerstone Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The event, integral to the future of the promotion as it seeks to continue building its fanbase outside of Japan, broadcasts live from the Tokyo Dome and streams on both New Japan World and Fite TV beginning with a pre-show at 2 a.m. EST.

The main show presentation begins at 3 a.m.

What matches can fans expect and how might they impact the product well into 2019?

Fight Card

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (Prediction: Omega)

IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho (Prediction: Naito)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (Prediction: White)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kushida vs. Taiji Ishimori (Prediction: Ishimori)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Juice Robinson vs. Cody (Prediction: Robinson)

IWGP Tag Team Championship 3-Way Match: Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga vs. Evil and Sanada vs. The Young Bucks (Prediction: Loa and Tonga)

British Heavyweight Championship Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (Prediction: Sabre Jr.)

IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship 3-Way Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. Roppongi 3K vs. Bushi and Shingo Takagi (Prediction: Roppongi 3K)

NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay (Prediction: Ibushi)

A Heated Championship Clash



It has been a war of words ahead of Friday's IWGP Heavyweight Championship match between Omega and Tanahashi.

In a December 21 interview with New Japan's official website, Omega took aim at his challenger for criticisms Tanahashi made about his style:

"Do you see my performances? We're talking 35-minute, 45-minute, 60-minute matches and we're talking blistering pace—world-class athlete. I'm not doing this snooze-fest bulls--t and calling it 'Old-school style.' Calling it 'New Japan Strong Style' what an excuse, oh my God! The new Tanahashi? It's the same old Tanahashi."

Tanahashi responded a few days later in an interview with the same site: "It all comes down to my belief of what pro-wrestling is and how it differs from Kenny's idea. He thinks it's all about using many flashy moves, but that's completely different from how I feel."

He continued: "At the core of Kenny's frustration is a need for approval. I can sense his desire for wanting to be appreciated. 'Why is Tanahashi still admired more than me, even though I've had so many amazing matches?'"

Tanahashi added: "But that is because Kenny only sees things from one perspective. He believes that his opinion of what makes a great match is all that matters."

And they were just some of the more subdued exchanges the competitors took part in ahead of their Wrestle Kingdom 13 main event.

At the heart of the feud is a difference of ideologies. Tanahashi believes wrestling is one thing, while Omega believes it is another. Come Friday, they will have the opportunity to prove each other wrong.

Ironically enough, it will likely be elements of both of their ideologies that help elevate the match to one worthy of headlining the enormous pay-per-view spectacular.

A Rematch for Intercontinental Supremacy

At Dominion last June, Chris Jericho defeated Tetsuya Naito to capture the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, overwhelming the leader of Los Ingobernables.

After the match, Evil came to the aid of Naito, igniting a rivalry between himself and Jericho that culminated in November at Power Struggle, where Y2J successfully defended his title.

His refusal to break the Walls of Jericho submission led to Naito making the save and a No Disqualification match for the title being made for the Wrestle Kingdom event.

The match announcement came much to the dismay of Jericho, who initially refused Naito's challenge. Unfortunately for the champion, he now must face a challenger more determined than before to punish him physically and take his title.

Naito, though, has managed to keep the discussion surrounding the rematch relatively light.

In an interview with the NJPW website, he took a shot at the champion's physique in response to comments about his own star power:

"I read that. It made me laugh, a little. Even though I'm extremely popular, he's right, I don't have an ice-cream bar. He probably knows a lot about ice cream, that's why his physique has changed so much since his Junior days."



Perhaps this is Naito playing mind games with Jericho, toying with the veteran in a way the IC champion usually does with his rivals.

Whatever the case, expect to see Naito unleash a more physical and violent side as he attempts to wrest a title he once called his own from the grip of the man he previously watched compete from ringside.

A Battle Born in Betrayal

"Switchblade" Jay White quietly had one of the strongest years of any wrestler in 2018 but it was his shocking betrayal of Kazuchika Okada and the Chaos faction that set up one of the highest profile matches on the Wrestle Kingdom 13 card.

After leaving Okada and Chaos behind, White emerged as the new leader of Bullet Club.

Friday, White battles Okada, looking to start 2019 with a win that would catapult him into IWGP Heavyweight Championship contention. The former United States champion is taking a surprisingly nonchalant approach to the match, as evidenced by his discussion with NJPW:

"It's not extra [sic] big deal or anything. It's what I knew that would happen. And, you know, it's a big show but in terms for me mentally, I beat Okada in tag matches and in one on one, so I know I can do it again. It's just another time when I leave him in the ring. It's not a thing that get [sic] me overwhelmed about it one, because I know I can beat him and, two, I know where I will be."

Okada responded in his own interview, giving major credit to White and elevating him above some major names: "I feel that Jay White is the toughest foreigner in New Japan right now. I really do. Tougher than Jericho, tougher than Omega."

The Rainmaker admitted, though, this match has a different feel to it than previous Wrestle Kingdom events:

"But the scenario, not a main event, not a title match. What's that even like? I can't remember, so I want to see for myself. I might get pumped up just like a title match, or it might be very different. I won't know until January 4, so I'm kinda excited, honestly."

White has consistently improved, taking what he learned from his time in Ring of Honor stateside to Japan, where he has quickly emerged as one of the breakout stars for NJPW. A win over Okada would cement his status as one of the elite competitors in the promotion.

A loss? Potentially devastating for the young Kiwi's momentum.