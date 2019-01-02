Dirk Nowitzki: 'No Chance' Luka Doncic Would Beat Me 1-on-1 Back in the Day

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 3, 2019

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 16: Luka Doncic #77 and Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks smile during a game against the Sacramento Kings on December 16, 2018 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki acknowledged that he wouldn't beat his star rookie teammate Luka Doncic in a one-on-one matchup today, but he didn't hesitate to clarify that the 19-year-old would have "no chance" of beating a younger version of himself.

Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News provided the response:

The 40-year-old Nowitzki played his first NBA game on February 5, 1999. Twenty-three days later, his future teammate was born.

Nowitzki only scored two points in his debut, but he's enjoyed a fantastic 21-season career that has included appearances on 12 All-NBA teams and a 2011 title.

Doncic has a long way to go to match Nowitzki's record, but he's off to a stellar start thanks to 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists entering Wednesday.

We'll never know how a Doncic vs. prime Nowitzki one-on-one matchup will turn out unless the rookie finds Doc Brown's DeLorean and heads back to 2006. Regardless, Doncic has rejuvenated Mavs basketball and stirred up memories of the team's glory days during Nowitzki's prime.

