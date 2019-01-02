Jets Head Coach Rumors: Adam Gase to Interview for Open Job on Friday

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The New York Jets will interview Adam Gase for their head coaching vacancy Friday, his second interview since being fired by the Miami Dolphins.

Jeff Darlington of NFL Network reported the news, noting Gase is currently interviewing with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Jets are looking to replace Todd Bowles, who was fired after four seasons. Bowles went 24-40 in New York, including three straight losing campaigns to end his tenure.

Gase, 40, went 23-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. He led Miami to a Wild Card berth in 2016 but faltered each of the last two years before being fired. The Dolphins started 3-0 in 2018 but went 4-9 the rest of the way. Gase lamented injuries across the roster, telling reporters his biggest regret was that "I wish everybody hadn't gotten hurt."

Many fans blamed the lack of success on Ryan Tannehill, who has failed to develop into a franchise face under Gase.

"Everybody is always going to blame the quarterback," Gase said. "We just need everybody doing their job, and then you can really evaluate the quarterback. We haven't had the consistency we need on offense to look at what Ryan is, really. Nobody helps him, and then he starts to try to do more than he should, and then that hurts him."

Gase also clashed with some players on the Dolphins roster, most notably wideout Jarvis Landry. The Dolphins traded Landry to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason. Landry even sent out a tweet after Gase's dismissal taking pleasure in getting the last (emoji) laugh.

The Cardinals and Jets interviewing Gase suggests his lack of success with Tannehill has not hurt his reputation as a quarterback guru. Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold are both coming off shaky rookie seasons, and their organizations' next hire will be pivotal to their long-term development.

Gase getting either gig would be a signal he sold them on his vision for making their quarterback into a franchise guy the way he could not with Tannehill.