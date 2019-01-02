Giants' Dave Gettleman on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'We Didn't Sign Him to Trade Him'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Giants don't seem to have any interest in trading star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

During a press conference Wednesday, general manager Dave Gettleman said the team "didn't sign [Beckham] to trade him," per SNY:

While the Giants had another poor year, going 5-11 after 2017's 3-13 disaster, Beckham was solid. The 26-year-old rebounded from his injury-shortened 2017, catching 77 passes for 1,052 yards and six scores in 12 games, though a quad injury did keep him out of action late in the year.

Beckham, alongside players like Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram, has given the Giants a young offensive skill-position core to be excited about. While there are questions about how the team will address the quarterback position going forward, with Eli Manning regressing in the twilight of his career, the Giants don't lack for playmakers on offense.

That won't stop the rumor mill, however. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote Tuesday that the San Francisco 49ers could try to pry Beckham from the Giants this offseason.

He wrote: "The 49ers considered it during that window last year when Beckham seemed to be available, and there’s already buzz this year that, if he’s available, the 49ers would be interested."

It's hard to imagine the Giants moving on from Beckham, one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL, smack dab in the middle of his prime. It's also hard to imagine them signing him to a five-year, $90 million contract extension in August, only to turn around and deal him one season later.

The Giants have plenty of other priorities this offseason for a roster in need of upgrading. Dealing a superstar wide receiver at this point would be illogical.