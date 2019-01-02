Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliott 'Ready to Go Right Now' Ahead of Seahawks Game

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was raring to go Tuesday ahead of his team's playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to ESPN.com's Todd Archer, Elliott divulged after Tuesday's practice that he didn't want to wait to clash with Seattle: "Normally after a real game I'm not feeling ready to play until about Friday, Saturday, but I'm ready to go right now."

Zeke added, "It's hard to make the playoffs in the NFL, so I mean that's what makes the moment that much more important. But I live for these moments. Love it. Can't wait to go out there and compete Saturday night, and I think this team is ready."

Elliott will have to be patient until Saturday, though, when Dallas hosts Seattle at 8:15 p.m. ET for a chance to reach the NFC Divisional Round.

Dallas rested Elliott in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants and still managed to prevail 36-35 to finish 10-6.

Despite missing the last game, Elliott won the rushing title for the second time in three seasons with 1,434 yards.

He also rushed for six touchdowns and caught 77 passes for 567 yards and an additional three scores.

Elliott improved significantly as a pass-catcher in 2018, and his 77 receptions led the team, which illustrates how important he is to the offense.

Given his do-everything ability, Elliott expects to receive plenty of touches in Saturday's playoff contest: "Just knowing that we're going into these playoffs, I'm going to have the highest workload I probably had all season. Just great, getting fresh and ready going into this last stretch of the season and ready for whatever they throw at me."

In a 24-13 road loss to the Seahawks in Week 3, Zeke rushed for 127 yards on 16 carries.

He also had a solid game against Seattle last season, with 97 rushing yards, but Dallas fell short in that one as well.

Sunday's game against the Giants was put on quarterback Dak Prescott's shoulders with Elliott out, and Prescott responded in a big way with 387 yards and four touchdowns.

Dallas will likely lean heavily on Elliott in hopes of turning around its recent misfortunes against the Seahawks, but the Cowboys also need Prescott to play solid, mistake-free football against a Seattle team led by an experienced, Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Russell Wilson.