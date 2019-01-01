Mike McCarthy Rumors: Former Packers HC Plans to Interview with Browns, Jets

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 24: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has interviews lined up with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reported Tuesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed Demovsky's report and added McCarthy may choose to interview with only the Browns and Jets.

      

