Mike McCarthy Rumors: Former Packers HC Plans to Interview with Browns, Jets

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy has interviews lined up with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reported Tuesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed Demovsky's report and added McCarthy may choose to interview with only the Browns and Jets.

