Josh Allen on 2019 NFL Draft: 'If I Don't Go No. 1, I Don't Know Who Is'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Allen thinks highly of his NFL draft stock after finishing his collegiate career Tuesday.

"You all record this. If I don't go No. 1, I don't know who is," Allen told reporters after the game, via Eric Crawford of WDRB.

Allen totaled three sacks in the Wildcats' 27-24 win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, giving him 17 on the season.

Not only was he a consensus All-American, but he also won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Award as the best defensive player in the country.

Kyle Tucker of the Athletic broke down the impact he made against Penn State and what it means:

Being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft certainly isn't out of the question for Allen. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted the Kentucky star would be the No. 2 pick to the San Francisco 49ers in his latest mock draft with only Nick Bosa ahead of him going No. 1.

Bosa is certainly loaded with talent, although there might be some questions after he only played three games this season. He had been dealing with a core muscle injury that kept him off the field before leaving school in October.

Without any elite quarterback prospects, it seems likely we will see a defensive player taken No. 1 overall for the third time in the last six years.

Considering Allen's production and upside, he has as good of a chance as anyone of being taken with the top pick.