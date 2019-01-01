Unai Emery Discusses Aaron Ramsey, January Transfer Window After Fulham Win

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes Aaron Ramsey will finish the season with the club and said the Gunners may sign a few players in the January transfer window.

Emery faced the press after the 4-1 win over Fulham on New Year's Day and talked about Ramsey. The Welshman will be out of contract in the summer and came on as a substitute Tuesday with the fans booing as Alexandre Lacazette made his way to the bench.

Minutes later, Ramsey made it 3-1, and Emery was satisfied with his showing, per sportswriter Chris Wheatley:

Granit Xhaka had opened the scoring against the run of play, and when Lacazette made it 2-0, the match appeared over. Aboubakar Kamara's goal added some suspense, but Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured a good start to the year for the Gunners.

Arsenal were far from their best, and the defence in particular still showed plenty of weaknesses. January additions would be welcome, and if the right opportunity presents itself, reinforcements could be on the way:

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss continued his run of half-time substitutions, with Shkodran Mustafi making way for Lucas Torreira. The move was not a tactical one, however, as Emery explained Mustafi suffered a minor hamstring injury, per sportswriter James Olley:

Arsenal's next outing will be in the FA Cup against Blackpool, a match in which the German likely would have been rested regardless of the setback.

Emery was also asked about the speculation surrounding a possible move for Chelsea defender Gary Cahill. Rumours picked up again during the festive period, but the Spaniard said he didn't speak about the player with the club:

The win was the Gunners' first in their last three tries and moved the club within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea. The Blues have a match in hand, however, and will face Southampton on Wednesday.

Arsenal visit Blackpool on Saturday.