Antonio Brown Responds to George Kittle Recruiting WR to 49ers on Twitter

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

George Kittle apparently attended the LeBron James School of Public Recruitment.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end took to Twitter on Tuesday, sending out a three-letter recruitment tweet to Antonio Brown—which Brown did not seem to mind:

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also got into the emoji-filled mix:

The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Brown for Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals after he and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got into an altercation, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. The incident was reportedly "pretty ugly" and resulted in Brown skipping a practice, which led to him not playing in the pivotal matchup.

It would likely take a lot for the Steelers to trade Brown, even with an apparent fracture between him and Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh would have to pay a $21.1 million cap hit if Brown were traded, though some of that could be offset into 2020. 

There's also the fact he's one of the best receivers in the NFL. He finished with 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns during the 2018 regular season despite missing the final game.

Given the 49ers' extreme dearth of talent at wide receiver, it's clear why Kittle and Sherman have pumped up their recruitment. It's just unlikely they're going to be able to find a fit unless the Steelers and Brown have reached a point of no return. 

Related

    Bad Teams Make Things Worse on Black Monday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bad Teams Make Things Worse on Black Monday

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Buzz: Gase, McDaniels Getting HC Interviews

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buzz: Gase, McDaniels Getting HC Interviews

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 2019 HC Candidates

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the Top 2019 HC Candidates

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Playoff Team's Biggest Concern 😰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Playoff Team's Biggest Concern 😰

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report