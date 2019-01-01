Antonio Brown Responds to George Kittle Recruiting WR to 49ers on Twitter

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

George Kittle apparently attended the LeBron James School of Public Recruitment.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end took to Twitter on Tuesday, sending out a three-letter recruitment tweet to Antonio Brown—which Brown did not seem to mind:

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also got into the emoji-filled mix:

The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Brown for Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals after he and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got into an altercation, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. The incident was reportedly "pretty ugly" and resulted in Brown skipping a practice, which led to him not playing in the pivotal matchup.

It would likely take a lot for the Steelers to trade Brown, even with an apparent fracture between him and Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh would have to pay a $21.1 million cap hit if Brown were traded, though some of that could be offset into 2020.

There's also the fact he's one of the best receivers in the NFL. He finished with 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns during the 2018 regular season despite missing the final game.

Given the 49ers' extreme dearth of talent at wide receiver, it's clear why Kittle and Sherman have pumped up their recruitment. It's just unlikely they're going to be able to find a fit unless the Steelers and Brown have reached a point of no return.