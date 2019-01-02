NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: AFC, NFC Predictions, TV Schedule and More

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In any given year, the New England Patriots are a safe bet to reach the NFL title game. How many went out on a limb and predicted the Philadelphia Eagles would beat them in Super Bowl LII?

The Jacksonville Jaguars also shocked the masses during the 2018 postseason. They reached the AFC Championship Game then nearly upset the Patriots with quarterback Blake Bortles at the helm and running back Leonard Fournette pounding the football.

Despite watching 17 weeks of NFL action, it's still difficult to pinpoint playoff favorites and can't-miss Super Bowl contenders. Matchups and clashing play styles could generate some surprises.

Looking at the playoff picture this year, what should we expect to see unfold over the next four weeks? How far will the defending champions go in their quest to repeat? Is the talk about the Patriots' demise premature? Who's going to win Super Bowl LIII?

We'll delve into answers for those questions. But first, take a look at the dates and game times for each playoff contest to keep track of the action.

TV Schedule

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, Jan. 6

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore Ravens, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Chicago Bears, 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 12

Lowest AFC seed at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

Highest NFC seed at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, Jan. 13

Highest AFC seed at No. 2 New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Lowest NFC seed at No. 1 New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, Feb. 3

AFC champion vs. NFC champion in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Playoff Predictions

NFC: Philadelphia Eagles Will Be 1-And-Done

It's a plausible setup for deja vu. Once again, quarterback Nick Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz. The Eagles won't enter the postseason as a strong favorite, but they're a dangerous squad playing with their backs against the wall. Only this time, we know what this team can accomplish when they're hot.

While it's easy to connect this journey with last year's improbable stretch through February, we must acknowledge some differences. The Eagles don't have a reliable rushing offense, struggle to defend the passing attack and Foles will play with a rib injury Sunday. This year brings a different set of obstacles that may be too much to overcome against an 11-win Bears team.

Chicago has won nine of its last 10 outings. The defense looks impenetrable, giving up the fewest points and ranking third in yards allowed. Foles tore through average and subpar pass defenses over the last two weeks in wins over the Houston Texans and Washington Redskins. He's facing the cream of the crop Sunday.

Without a strong ground attack to lean on, Foles will have a hard time dissecting the Bears secondary. On the flip side, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky isn't the most prolific passer, but he's capable of finding holes in a pass defense ranked 30th in yards allowed per game. Neither aerial attack projects to move the ball with ease. As a result, it's best to side with the superior defensive unit.

AFC: New England Patriots Advance to 8th Consecutive AFC Championship

For nearly a decade, it's almost a given the Patriots reach the AFC Championship Game. They've been a fixture in the postseason final four since the 2011-12 campaign.

Many anticipate the Patriots' demise. This year, quarterback Tom Brady posted average numbers by his standards, 29 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

He hasn't thrown double-digit picks in a single-season since the 2013 term. The league suspended his most dynamic wide receiver, Josh Gordon, for violating the substance-abuse policy. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is no longer a dominant pass-catcher, averaging 52.5 yards per contest.

While there's focus on Brady's receiving options, the backfield doesn't garner enough attention.

New England has a relatively healthy running back group. Rex Burkhead missed eight contests with a neck injury, but he's been involved in the offense since his return in Week 13.

Rookie first-rounder Sony Michel fell 69 yards shy of a 1,000-yard season despite missing three games with a knee injury. James White has quietly put together his best season with 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Every year, the Patriots have done a good job at redefining themselves to win football games. The passing attack may not look as strong this year, but teams must stop their fifth-ranked ground attack. Michel, White, Burkhead and Cordarrelle Patterson, who takes handoffs on occasion, should be able to provide enough firepower for at least one playoff win at home against any one of the wild-card teams.

Super Bowl Pick: New Orleans Saints

Last year, the New Orleans Saints went home after a heart-wrenching loss in the NFC divisional round because of the Minnesota Miracle. Head coach Sean Payton's group came back focused on the ultimate goal—winning a title.

The Saints just need three wins to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Among the clubs in the NFC, it's fair to say New Orleans fields the most potent offense. This group and the Los Angeles Rams are the only two squads that rank within the top 10 in scoring and total yardage on their side of the playoff bracket.

The Rams offense hasn't looked as sharp without wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who went down with a torn ACL in Week 10.

Coming out of the Week 12 bye, quarterback Jared Goff has struggled to find his receivers. The third-year signal-caller has thrown six touchdown passes and six interceptions in the last five contests.

Running back Todd Gurley missed the last two games with knee inflammation. He may not have the same spring in his step once he returns to action in the divisional round.

If the Saints continue to average 34.1 points per game at home, they should reach the Super Bowl as the NFC representative.

On the other side of the ball, the Saints have the No. 2 run defense that's allowed 100-plus yards in just four outings. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has emerged as a viable threat near the pocket. He's a solid complement to Cameron Jordan, who applies pressure off the edge.

With Marcus Davenport and Demario Davis also contributing to the sack total, the Saints have a pass rush that can mask a vulnerable secondary.

Offensively, New Orleans has the firepower to build leads and enough defensive playmakers to protect early advantages and close out games. As a balanced squad on both sides of the ball, expect the Saints to leave Atlanta as Super Bowl champions.