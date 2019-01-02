Which NFL Teams Will Own the 2019 Offseason?

0 of 5

Associated Press

One offseason—that's all it takes to turn around an NFL franchise.

The Chicago Bears flipped their 5-11 record from last year to 12-4 this season. Now, they're preparing to host a home playoff game. How did they do it?

General manager Ryan Pace used free agency to surround quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with pass-catchers, Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton. He acquired impact assets for the defense as well.

The Bears selected linebacker Roquan Smith with the No. 8 overall pick and traded for edge-rusher Khalil Mack. And head coach Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio put the personnel in the position to succeed.

Other than the Bears, the Cleveland Browns changed their franchise with the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Baker Mayfield, who deserves some Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz.

General manager John Dorsey also took lead running back Nick Chubb in the second round of this year's draft and became an active buyer on the trade market. He picked up lead wide receiver Jarvis Landry and ball-hawking safety Damarious Randall. The Browns went from winless to a seven-win team in a year.

What's the common thread between the Bears and Browns' offseasons? Both front offices made bold moves, added cornerstone talent through the draft and spent money on impact players during free agency. Focusing on those elements, we'll take a look at teams in position to own the upcoming offseason and surge in 2019.