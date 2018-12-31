Packers Head Coach Rumors: Green Bay Requests Interview with Matt LaFleur

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly requested an interview with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to discuss their head coaching vacancy.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Monday.

The Packers are working to replace longtime head coach Mike McCarthy, who was fired in early December following a 4-7-1 start to the 2018 season. McCarthy posted a 125-77-2 record and guided the team to the Super Bowl XLV title during his 12-plus years in charge.

Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin led Green Bay to a 2-2 mark down the stretch in an interim capacity.

LaFleur owns 15 years of coaching experience as an assistant at the collegiate and NFL levels. He joined the Titans as offensive coordinator in January after spending the 2017 season in the same role with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams led the NFL in scoring offense last year, but his time with the Titans didn't yield similar results as Tennessee finished 2018 ranked 25th in yardage and 27th in scoring.

His offensive philosophy, which he explained in February after taking over as the Titans OC, would seem to align well with an Aaron Rodgers-led attack, though:

"It is extremely difficult to dink and dunk all the way down the field. The defenses are just too good. If you look at it, statistically the teams that are getting the chunk plays, the explosive (plays), those are the teams that are going to produce more yards, more points.

"Ultimately, the yards really don't matter. So you have to score enough points, and I have been fortunate in my career to have been around some really good play callers, starting with Gary Kubiak and then going with Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, and that was always at the forefront of our minds: How can we create explosive plays?"

Other rumored candidates for the Packers job include the New England Patriots' Josh McDaniels, Northwestern Wildcats' Pat Fitzgerald and Jim Caldwell, who previously served in the same capacity for the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts.