NFL Mock Draft 2019: Best Landing Places for 1st-Round Prospects

The 2018 NFL season is officially over. This means that the 20 teams who haven't qualified for the postseason can officially turn their attention to free agency and the draft. We also know the draft order for those non-playoff teams, and things will kick off with the Arizona Cardinals.

We're here to match the top draft-eligible prospects with the teams picking in the first round. We'll be focusing on factors like team need, team fit, player potential and positional value.

We'll be basing out mock on the current pre-playoffs draft order. We'll also take a closer look at some of our favorite potential fits of Round 1.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

6. New York Giants: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

9. Denver Broncos: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

10. Buffalo Bills: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

12. Green Bay Packers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

13. Miami Dolphins: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Devin White, LB, LSU

15. Washington Redskins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. Cleveland Browns: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

19. Tennessee Titans: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Philadelphia Eagles: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

22. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

23. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

24. Baltimore Ravens: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

25. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

26. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. New England Patriots: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

30. Los Angeles Rams: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

10. WR N'Keal Harry to Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills finished their season off with a bang, beating the rival Miami Dolphins 42-17 in what was hopefully a preview of what's to come from quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen showed promise during his rookie season, but he still has a lot of work to do as a passer. Buffalo can help his progress by putting some quality receiving weapons around him. His top receiver in 2018, Zay Jones, had just 652 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

This is where Arizona State receiver N'Keal Harry comes into play. He's a 6'4", 210-pound receiver with all the speed and quickness needed to be a star at the NFL level. He topped the 1,000-yard in each of the past two seasons and could eventually do the same in Buffalo's offense.

Allen needs a legitimate No. 1 receiver, and there isn't likely to be too many on the open market. Veterans like Larry Fitzgerald, Golden Tate and Randall Cobb are set to hit the market, according to Spotrac. It would make more sense to add a rookie receiver who can grow and develop alongside Allen over the next few seasons.

11. OT Jonah Williams to Cincinnati Bengals

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals traded for offensive tackle Cordy Glenn last offseason, but he didn't exactly anchor a stellar line in 2018. The unit was better than it was in 2017, but it still allowed 37 sacks and far too much pressure. Cincinnati will have to make a decision on Glenn this offseason. He has two years remaining on his contract after this season, but no guaranteed money.

Regardless, it would be wise to grab an anchor tackle in the draft if Cincinnati can land one.

Because of the need for quarterbacks and the plethora of defensive talent at the top of the draft, that's what the Bengals land at No. 11 in this mock. The pick is Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams.

As CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso recently explained, Williams is viewed as a true pro-ready lineman.

"He's the opposite of a project, a fundamentally sound technician with plus athleticism and developed strength to deal with every type of pass-rusher," Trapasso wrote.

With Marvin Lewis out in Cincinnati, a new regime is incoming. It could do worse than kicking things off with a franchise blocker.

26. Greg Little to Houston Texans

While the Bengals line is underwhelming, the Houston Texans line has been a liability this season. It has allowed quarterback Deshaun Watson to be sacked a whopping 62 times. That isn't quite on a David Carr level, but it's not good.

Adding a tackle, like Ole Miss' Greg Little, would go a long way toward ensuring Watson remains upright for the long term.

Little isn't as polished a prospect as Williams is, but he has the combination of size (6'5", 325 lbs) and athleticism that NFL teams covet.

Naturally, the chance to grab Little could depend on where the Texans actually finish in the postseason. If they go out and win the whole thing, they may not find him waiting at No. 32. If the Texans are in a position to grab Little, however, they should pounce.