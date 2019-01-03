Most Disappointing NBA Sophomores

1 of 5

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

Long-term potential earned Frank Ntilikina a pass last year after he averaged just 5.9 points and 3.2 assists per game on 36.4 percent shooting.

Based on the first 34 games of his sophomore season, the expiration date on that pass has been moved up. He's shooting worse this year from the field (34.9 percent) and the three-point arc (30.0 percent) while averaging 6.2 points and 2.6 assists in roughly the same amount of minutes per game (21.7).

He's the only NBA player with at least 20 minutes per game and a true shooting percentage of under 45 in back-to-back seasons.

Converting 50.0 percent of his shots at the rim and 42.9 percent inside 10 feet, Ntilikina has limited explosiveness that continues to hold him back. He's also shown no improvement as a shot-creator, and if he's not making his catch-and-shoot opportunities, he's of little use offensively.

He loses confidence too easily, which becomes obvious when he's passing up open shots. He'll go stretches without looking at the rim or trying to make a play off the dribble.

Even Ntilikina's defense, which is still considered to be his NBA moneymaker, has looked suspect at times in terms of containing dribble penetration.

The New York Knicks will have a tough call at the Feb. 7 trade deadline. On one hand, his value is low, given the recent DNPs (did not play) and no improvement. He's also just 20 years old with a potentially valuable skill set as a combo who can guard multiple positions.

Either way, New York's front office can't be thrilled with Ntilikina's lack of development and aggressiveness 112 games into his career.