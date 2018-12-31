Donnie Nietes Defeats Kazuto Ioka to Win WBO Junior Bantamweight Title

Christopher Simpson
Featured Columnist
December 31, 2018

MACAU, MACAU - DECEMBER 31: Donnie Nietes of Philippines celebrates after defeating Kazuto Ioka of Japan during the WBO Super Flyweight Title Bout on December 31, 2018 in Macau, Macau. (Photo by Kevin Lee/Getty Images)
Kevin Lee/Getty Images

Donnie Nietes won the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title on New Year's Eve after beating Kazuto Ioka in a split decision at Wynn Palace Cotai in Macau, China.

The fight went to the judges after 12 rounds, with Nietes and Ioka each taking a 116-112 victory on two cards, while the third judge scored the fight 118-110 in the former's favour.

Nietes' victory makes him a four-division world champion.

                         

