NFL Playoff Odds 2019: AFC, NFC Postseason Picture and Wild-Card Predictions

James Kenney/Associated Press

Three of the four NFL wild-card round games are rematches from the regular season.

Divisional foes Houston and Indianapolis are facing off for the third time this season Saturday, while Baltimore and the Los Angeles Chargers renew hostilities after their Week 16 clash.

Seattle and Dallas played in Week 3, which is less of an indicator of how Saturday night's NFC wild-card game will play out since both teams were still finding their feet at that point of the year.

Philadelphia and Chicago are the only teams meeting for the first time this season, but by the time they square off at Soldier Field, they'll be more than familiar with how each other approaches the game.

Postseason Bracket

Wild-Card Schedule and Odds (via OddsShark)

All Times ET. Picks against the spread in bold.

Saturday, January 5

Indianapolis at Houston (-2.5) (4:35 p.m., ESPN/ABC)

Seattle at Dallas (-2.5) (8:15 p.m. Fox)

Sunday, January 6

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore (-2.5) (1:05 p.m., CBS)

Philadelphia at Chicago (-5.5) (4:40 p.m., NBC)

Predictions

Indianapolis 31, Houston 21

The Indianapolis Colts are one poor overtime decision away from holding a 2-0 record against the Houston Texans and earning a home playoff game as the No. 3 seed and AFC South champion.

Although they didn't pick up their second victory until three weeks after losing to Houston at home, the Colts rebounded in the second half of the regular season and reeled off four straight wins to clinch a playoff berth.

Unlike some No. 6 seeds, the Colts won't be scared in the slightest of going down to NRG Stadium to face the Texans, as they won in Houston in Week 14 by three points.

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Andrew Luck is 6-4 in his career against the Texans and he threw for 399 yards in his latest trip to Houston.

Luck's found trouble winning on the road in the postseason, as he's 1-3 with the only win coming against Denver in the divisional round of the 2014 season, but the Colts won in their last two trips to NRG Stadium.

Houston comes into the wild-card round with a 6-2 home record, as the other defeat came at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 3.

Although their home defeats came at different junctures of the season, the Texans were hurt by the opposing quarterback in both games.

In Week 3, Eli Manning completed 25 of his 29 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns, while Luck eclipsed that total by 102 yards.

Houston's powerful defensive line, led by J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney must get pressure on the quarterback, but their struggles in Week 16 against Philadelphia could come back to haunt them.

Colts coach Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia a year ago, and since he takes a similar approach to the game, he'll find ways in his scheme to allow his offensive line to shut down Watt and Clowney, much like the Eagles did at Lincoln Financial Field.

Putting pressure on the quarterback won't be an issue for Indianapolis, as it faces a Houston offensive line that gave up 62 sacks on Watson.

By controlling the line of scrimmage on defense, the Colts set up Luck and Co. with a short field on a few occasions, which they'll take advantage of to win in the wild-card round.

Baltimore 24, Los Angeles Chargers 16

The second meeting between Baltimore and the Los Angeles Chargers in three weeks will have a similar result to the Week 16 showdown at StubHub Center.

Beating the Chargers twice won't be an easy task for John Harbaugh's team, but it'll be able to do so with another impressive performance out of quarterback Lamar Jackson while its defense contains the Chargers offense.

In the 22-10 victory, the Ravens held the Chargers to 198 total yards and forced three turnovers.

The Ravens also recorded eight quarterback hits in Week 16 while limiting Philip Rivers to 181 passing yards.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

If Baltimore puts the same amount of pressure on Rivers in the wild-card round, it'll be hard for the Chargers to develop any type of offensive rhythm.

The Ravens also played well against Melvin Gordon, who ran for 41 yards and 12 carries, and the Chargers running back will be a bit banged up entering M&T Bank Stadium.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gordon is expected to play Sunday despite suffering a fourth-quarter injury in Week 17.

Although the Chargers are breathing a sigh of relief, that doesn't mean they'll be immune to the pressure the Ravens throw at them.

While the defense thrives against Rivers, Gordon and Co., Jackson works his way down the field to open up the scoring.

Jackson is still carrying the ball more than a team would like its quarterback to, but he's been efficient on the ground, with a pair of 90-yard games in Weeks 15 and 17.

The Chargers held Jackson to 39 rushing yards on 13 carries, but he turned around and beat them with his arm at StubHub Center.

Jackson's developing passing threat will be the difference-maker Sunday, as he enters the wild-card round off his two best passing performances as a professional.

With the Chargers committing an extra man in the box to stop the progress of the Baltimore ground attack, Jackson gets them to bite on play fakes and throws for a pair of 50-plus yard touchdowns.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.