NFL Playoff Odds: Betting Lines for Seahawks vs. Cowboys, Entire Wild Card Slate

The NFL playoffs are set, and fans might be in for some close games during Wild Card Weekend.

B/R Betting provided a look at the opening odds for the four first-round playoff games:

Three of the four games are expected to be decided by less than a field goal, while the fourth is still within a single possession.

The biggest spread—the Chicago Bears favored by 5.5 points over the Philadelphia Eagles—could also change based on injury information. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles left Sunday's game due to a chest injury, and his availability can make a big difference toward next week's projections.

Considering the Eagles won the Super Bowl last year behind Foles, there's not much reason to doubt them.

Another interesting factor with the lines is that all four home teams are favored to win.

While home-field advantage goes a long way in the NFL, home teams were 2-2 during the Wild Card Round last season and are 6-6 over the past three years, 10-10 over the past five. Being a division champion helps, but future success seems to be little more than a toss-up.

It will be up to bettors to decide whether any of the road teams can pull off an upset this time around.