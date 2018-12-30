Larry Fitzgerald on Future with Cardinals: 'If I Knew, I Would' Tell You

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After wrapping up his 15th season in the NFL, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was unable to provide an answer about the possibility of playing in 2019.

"If I knew, I would," Fitzgerald said in response to a question regarding whether he could shed light on his future, per The Athletic's Scott Bordow.

The Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks 27-24 on Sunday to finish 3-13 and guarantee themselves the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft.

Fitzgerald appeared in every game, catching 69 passes for a career-low 734 yards and six touchdowns. His streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons ended at three, and he missed the Pro Bowl for just the fourth time.

Fitzgerald's drop in production wasn't all that surprising. Carson Palmer and Bruce Arians retired in January, and replacing them in one offseason was next to impossible. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen is a work in progress, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Steve Wilks, Arians' replacement, might be out after only a year.

Considering the Cardinals are likely looking at another losing season, it wouldn't be surprising if Fitzgerald decided to walk away. Based on his 2018 performance, though, he could still contribute to Arizona or another team if he wanted to give it at least one more year before again mulling retirement.