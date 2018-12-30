NFL Playoff Standings 2019: Top Bracket Seeds, Wild-Card Matchups and Scenarios

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

An unclear playoff picture raised the stakes for several Week 17 contests. Some teams flourished in the bright lights and others buckled under pressure. That's a precursor to postseason football.

Earlier in the regular season, the connection between quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Adam Thielen looked unstoppable. The two-time Pro Bowl wideout logged eight consecutive 100-yard games, but they weren't on the same page Sunday. Thielen finished with three catches for 38 yards in a loss, which opened the playoff door for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Washington Redskins.

While there's still a spot up for grabs in the AFC, we saw 2019 playoff picture materialize through the second slate of Sunday's games. The standings below show an updated look at the records for clubs in the postseason picture. We'll also dive into the No. 1 seeds for each conference, wild-card matchups and scenarios.

No. 1 Seed in AFC: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs walloped the Oakland Raiders 35-3 at Arrowhead Stadium to clinch the top seed in the AFC. The Chiefs stumbled into the matchup, losing their last two contests, but they completely dominated a lesser team headed toward a top-five pick in the upcoming draft.

Kansas City doesn't have a problem on offense. The front office inked running back Damien Williams to a two-year extension. He's played a key role in replacing Kareem Hunt in the backfield.

Wideout Demarcus Robinson has seen an uptick in opportunities and scored in each of the last three contests. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will need his contributions, as Sammy Watkins' status remains unclear because of a foot injury.

On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Bob Sutton must tighten up his group. Before Sunday, the Chiefs ranked 29th in points surrendered and 31st in yards allowed. There's hope that safety Eric Berry's presence can elevate the defense, but the three-time All-Pro has suited up for just three games in the last two years.

AFC Wild-Card Matchup

No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Ravens: Sunday, Jan. 6 at 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Chiefs' win locked the Los Angeles Chargers in the No. 5 spot. Head coach Anthony Lynn leads a talented 12-4 squad that topped Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 15. It's a confidence booster for a team that will likely have to travel on road to reach Super Bowl LIII, barring a matchup with the No. 6-seeded Colts or Titans.

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley sealed a victory for his team with an interception late in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns. As the AFC North champions, Baltimore will welcome the Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium next week.

The first matchup between these teams took place in Los Angeles; the Ravens' No. 1-ranked defense smothered the Chargers, which factored into a 22-10 victory. Quarterback Philip Rivers will have a second shot at the stingiest defense in the league and an opportunity to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in his 15-year career.

AFC Wild-Card Scenario

No. 6 Colts / Titans / Steelers at No. 3 Texans: Saturday, Jan. 5 at 4:35 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

The Houston Texans claimed their third AFC South title in four years with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The New England Patriots beat the New York Jets to clinch a first-round bye, which became the No. 2 seed once the Chiefs knocked off the Raiders. The Texans await the winner between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. As NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala points out, a tie would allow the Pittsburgh Steelers to claim the final playoff spot.

The Sunday Night Football showdown for second place in the AFC South presents a clear-cut scenario: win and you're in the postseason. The Colts and Titans will battle for the No. 6 seed and a trip to Houston.

Tennessee will take the field without quarterback Marcus Mariota, who suffered a stinger in Week 16. The defensive line must hold steady without four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, who leads the team in sacks (seven) and tackles for a loss (11).

The Colts will attempt to win their ninth game in the last 10 outings as one of the hottest teams in the league. T.Y. Hilton will continue to play through an ankle injury. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 11, but the lead wideout has accumulated 422 receiving yards over the last three contests.

No. 1 Seed in NFC: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints lost 33-14 to the Carolina Panthers Sunday, but the game didn't have any playoff implications. The Saints had the top seed tucked in their back pocket, and they realistically eliminated the Panthers from playoff contention in Week 15.

The Saints opted to sit key offensive players, including quarterback Drew Brees, running back Alvin Kamara, left tackle Terron Armstead and right guard Larry Warford. The No. 2 scoring offense will return to action in full force in the divisional round after a bye.

New Orleans has one glaring weakness; the pass defense has been an issue at times throughout the season. There's a reason the front office acquired cornerback Eli Apple before the October 30 trade deadline. He's experienced his share of ups and downs, but the 23-year-old has logged two interceptions and eight pass breakups since the move.

The Saints' No. 1 run defense is a strength, but it could encourage opponents to focus on attacking the secondary. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen must prepare his group for frequent pass attempts going over the top of the back end.

NFC Wild-Card Matchups

No. 6 Eagles at No. 3 Bears: Sunday, Jan. 6 at 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC)

Philadelphia shut out the Washington Redskins 24-0 at FedEx Field before the final outcome of the Vikings and Bears game. Chicago's victory sent the Eagles to the postseason.

The Eagles have a tough challenge ahead. They'll travel to Chicago to face the third-ranked scoring defense. Furthermore, quarterback Nick Foles exited Sunday's game with bruised ribs, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Despite the optimism in Foles' injury outlook, it's a situation that could affect his ability to prepare for the next matchup. Leading up to Week 17, the Bears ranked fifth in sacks (46). Chicago may take an aggressive approach in attacking the pocket to rattle the Eagles signal-caller.

No. 5 Seahawks at No. 4 Cowboys: Saturday, Jan. 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

The Cowboys won a competitive matchup with the New York Giants Sunday, but they secured the No. 4 seed with a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Nonetheless, quarterback Dak Prescott put together a strong performance, throwing for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

For the Cowboys, it's a good sign to see a road win without running back Ezekiel Elliott in uniform. They'll host the Seattle Seahawks, who field the No. 1 ground attack.

Seattle finished the season with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals 27-24 in a hard-fought contest at home. The Seahawks also clinched a playoff spot in their last outing. Now, they know where their postseason journey begins in January.

In Week 3, Seattle won the first meeting between the two clubs. We'll see if wideout Amari Cooper shifts the balance in the Cowboys' favor this time around. The two rushing offenses may also control the tempo of a physical matchup.